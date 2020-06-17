‘Get in’, ‘Fantastic news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player news

Nottingham Forest have tied Michael Dawson down to a new one-year contract at the City Ground, the Reds have confirmed via their official website.

Dawson, who returned to the City Ground on a free transfer from Hull City last season, has made over 120 appearances for Forest over two different spells on Trentside.

The experienced defender has been limited to only 15 appearances across all competitions this season, but his leadership and presence off the pitch has been massive for Sabri Lamouchi and his team.

The 36-year-old’s contract at Forest was set to expire at the end of the season, but he will now remain at the club for another year.

Forest have announced via their official website that Dawson has signed a new one-year deal at the City Ground, ahead of their final nine matches of the league campaign.

Dawson will be hoping to use his experience and leadership to full effect ahead of what are nine massive games for Forest, who look set to secure a top-six finish this season.

Lamouchi’s men sit five points clear of seventh in fifth place, but with important clashes against the likes of Fulham, Bristol City and Preston North End still to come, they need to be right at it.

Here, though, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Dawson’s new deal…

Great news. Vital figure in the dressing room for the younger players and even the more experienced ones. 👍🏼 — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) June 17, 2020

FANTASTIC NEWS! – Today is another good day! — Paul (@Paul__1865) June 17, 2020

Now get sabri done. — Harvey Kidger (@HarveyKidger) June 17, 2020

That’s good news. However many centre halves we have, always room for Daws. @JoeWorrall5 should chip in a few quid as he’ll learn a lot from the old bloke. He’s forgotten more than some ever learn. 💪🏻❤️🤣 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) June 17, 2020

Great news. Now announce Sabri to x — DeltaDarikwa (@CityGroundShelf) June 17, 2020

Booooom — Nick (@nikos787) June 17, 2020

Great news. He might not play all that much but his presence and leadership qualities are important for us. 👍🏻 — Martin Hulbert (@herbo747) June 17, 2020

Great decision from the club — iamunique (@trevorunique) June 17, 2020

Great news, hopefully Watson next and then we are set — Superreds (@superreds1973) June 17, 2020

Well done forest vital member of the squad 👍👏 — Juebb (@jubbilsongal) June 17, 2020

Get in 👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍👍 — Midlands red (@wykesdarren) June 17, 2020