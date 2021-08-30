‘Get in’, ‘Don’t bottle this now’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as transfer development shared

Nottingham Forest are hoping to complete the signing of Josh Maja on deadline day after having a bid accepted for the striker.

The 22-year-old, who has had spells with Sunderland and Fulham in England over the years, is currently contracted to French side Bordeaux, but it appears he will be allowed to move.

That’s after reports claimed the Reds had agreed a €4.5m fee for Maja, who is now set to fly to the East Midlands to finalise the deal tomorrow providing personal terms are agreed and a medical passed.

Given Forest’s struggled this season, with Chris Hughton’s side bottom of the table and without a win in the league, this is a very welcome boost for the fans, many of who feel a new number nine is needed.

So, this news went down very well with the support and here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the development…

I honestly know nothing about him but he’s already better than Grabban and Taylor https://t.co/CA6i46T4TW — nathan (@NathanStanton16) August 30, 2021

Oh my god it’s happening https://t.co/CzxIBbBmWA — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) August 30, 2021

Surely this means Worrall or Johnson is leaving which is very sad, both Forest through and through, sad times https://t.co/Dx575uiqCW — Kieren (@kierenstraw) August 30, 2021