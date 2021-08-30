Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Get in’, ‘Don’t bottle this now’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as transfer development shared

Published

1 min ago

on

Nottingham Forest are hoping to complete the signing of Josh Maja on deadline day after having a bid accepted for the striker.

The 22-year-old, who has had spells with Sunderland and Fulham in England over the years, is currently contracted to French side Bordeaux, but it appears he will be allowed to move.

That’s after reports claimed the Reds had agreed a €4.5m fee for Maja, who is now set to fly to the East Midlands to finalise the deal tomorrow providing personal terms are agreed and a medical passed.

Given Forest’s struggled this season, with Chris Hughton’s side bottom of the table and without a win in the league, this is a very welcome boost for the fans, many of who feel a new number nine is needed.

