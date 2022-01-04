Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Get in’, ‘Delighted with this’ – These Sunderland fans react as club see off Championship competition to land player

Sunderland have completed the signing of Linfield’s Trai Hume on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old is primarily a right-back but he can also play in midfield, and he has been an outstanding performer to help David Healy’s men to top of the table in the Northern Irish top-flight.

Such talent was always going to attract attention though, and it had been suggested that the Black Cats were keen on signing the teenager.

Despite reports claiming Stoke, managed by former Green and White Army boss Michael O’Neill, made a late push for Hume, his arrival on Wearside was announced earlier today.

Hume has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, with Sunderland having the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Securing such an exciting young talent has obviously gone down well with the support and here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter following the latest bit of business by Lee Johnson…


