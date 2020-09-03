Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Get in', 'Brilliant' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving latest player announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that they have completed the permanent signing of Josh Windass from Wigan Athletic. 

The midfielder spent the second-half of the 2019/20 season on loan with Garry Monk’s side, as they finished 16th in the Championship standings.

Windass made nine appearances in total for the Owls, and chipped in with three goals in all competitions last term, in what was a disappointing league campaign for the club.

The 26-year-old arrives at Hillsborough from Wigan, who have moved on a number of players in the summer, after their relegation into League One was confirmed.

Windass could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Owls this season, when they take on Walsall in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday 5th September.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Windass’ arrival at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


