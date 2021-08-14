‘Get in’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as club reach transfer agreement

https://twitter.com/FPL_Blayard/status/1426481512552280064?s=20Sheffield United have reached an agreement to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The defender looks set to become United’s first signing of the summer, with the Blades yet to add to their squad since falling from the Premier League.

Davies impressed at Preston North End, making 145 appearances for the Lilywhites during a lengthy spell at Deepdale.

The 26-year-old made a dream move to Liverpool in the January transfer window, with his contract at North End set to run out at the end of last season.

Quiz: Sheffield United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Blades transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 The Blades signed Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020, but which German club has he played for in his career? Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Wolfsburg

Davies, who was brought in as emergency cover by Jurgen Klopp, is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool since moving to Anfield.

Now, a loan move away from Merseyside is in the offing for Davies, with Sky Sports reporting that a loan move to Sheffield United has been agreed this morning.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made no secrets about wanting to sign Davies this summer, as he looks to add a dynamic, ball-playing centre-half to fit into his style of play.

Here, we take a look at Blades fans’ reactions to the news that their first summer signing is edging closer towards Bramall Lane…

Finally got our left sided Centre half!!!⚽️⚔️ https://t.co/VAOyFKIfYQ — Nathan⚔️ (@Nathan_sufc23) August 14, 2021

Finally got our JOC replacement! Brilliant signing that https://t.co/NHQCSBhiEy — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) August 14, 2021

About time 😂 — ⛈ (@SUFCWilll) August 14, 2021