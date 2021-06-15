‘Get in’, ‘Beautiful business’ – These QPR fans react as agreement with 22-y/o finalised

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Andre Dozzell, with the midfielder signing a three-year contract with the Londoners.

The 22-year-old has been highly-rated at Portman Road over the years, but, like the majority of his teammates, Dozzell endured a frustrating season last time out as the Tractor Boys missed out on a play-off place.

Nevertheless, he still caught the eye with his talent, and the R’s have moved swiftly to secure the England youth international, with the transfer announced earlier today.

Even though some Ipswich fans feel the rumoured £1m fee means they have got the better end of the deal, QPR supporters are pleased with the fact the club have picked up a talented young player who will hope to improve under the guidance of Mark Warburton and potentially be a key man in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Excellent Signing! Mark is going to progress this lad so much I can tell! Hope this doesn’t replace Stephan Johansen though 🙏 https://t.co/VC4TadLpk7 — Ben Darling (@benjyd21) June 15, 2021

Get in! COYRS! we are going up say we are going up! https://t.co/Y7zoH1q1rJ — QPRKo’r (@qprko_r) June 15, 2021

why are people already being negative about this 😂😭 literally 22 years old and people think he won’t get game time yet Dom Ball gets game time at our club… ofc he will play https://t.co/IOdmQ8tb6v — Dykes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Golden Boot EURO 2020 (@Finn_QPR1) June 15, 2021