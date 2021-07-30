Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘Get in’, ‘Amazing news’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to recent transfer news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Swindon Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Brett Pitman has left the club by mutual consent. 

The veteran striker departs the County Ground after scoring 11 goals in 41 games across the space of one season in Wiltshire and will now be looking to take his career forwards with Bristol Rovers, after joining the Gas today.

Pitman is the latest of a long line of players who have left the club during the close season and will certainly be a big miss as Swindon prepare for life back in Sky Bet League Two.

Naturally the news of the striker’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Swindon Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter earlier today.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swindon Town played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

What was the score the last time Swindon Town played Accrington Stanley?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Pitman’s exit was confirmed.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get in’, ‘Amazing news’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: