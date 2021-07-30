‘Get in’, ‘Amazing news’ – Many Swindon Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Swindon Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Brett Pitman has left the club by mutual consent.

The veteran striker departs the County Ground after scoring 11 goals in 41 games across the space of one season in Wiltshire and will now be looking to take his career forwards with Bristol Rovers, after joining the Gas today.

Pitman is the latest of a long line of players who have left the club during the close season and will certainly be a big miss as Swindon prepare for life back in Sky Bet League Two.

Naturally the news of the striker’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Swindon Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Pitman’s exit was confirmed.

Amazing news! And he’s gone to @Official_BRFC Just wonderful. I’m not sure I’ve had this much good news in such a short time as a Town fan. 🔴⚪️🟡🟢 — Paul Merriman (@Merri_ManP) July 30, 2021

Any truth in the rumour that he decided to leave at the start of July, but it's just taken him almost the whole month to reach the Memorial Stadium? pic.twitter.com/hGUmFjwTm7 — Leggett (@Leggett84) July 30, 2021

I'm devastated. The worst striker we've ever had has left us to join the Gas? I'm gonna need a number for Samaritans. I hope they realise that, at the speed he moves, it's going to take him until at least Christmas to get down the M4. — Kriss (@chasinglamely) July 30, 2021

A fit committed Pitman would be a decent asset in L2. Unfortunately we weren’t going to get either of those from him, so it’s for the best. — Chris (@howler50) July 30, 2021

Glad he’s gone but wish him well, hope he doesn’t score against us like a host of other ex players. Hardly a glittering star in an STFC shirt but was a hell of a player in his day. Alas we move on to better things and better strikers 🙏🏻 — Garry King (@GarryKi86032180) July 30, 2021

Get in, the good news just keeps rolling in. — George bishop (@GeorgePBishop8) July 30, 2021

Very polite of you I’d of written something else.

No willing to put a shift in he can leave. Bye Brett, there was no way back for him byway. — Ben Nicholls (@pieman80) July 30, 2021

Bristol Rovers waited a full 1 minute to announce him. Fastest he’s ever moved. — Richard Benke (@RichardBenke1) July 30, 2021

To be balanced I don’t think the circumstances of the last 12 months brought the best out of any player. That said he wasn’t particularly energetic!! — Martin Crook (@MartinCrook1208) July 30, 2021

The Swindon takeaways will be crying in their polystyrene boxes — Gary Rowe (@retrowey121200) July 30, 2021