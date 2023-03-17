Sunderland goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson, has been called up into the England U21 squad for the upcoming March international break after some impressive form for the Black Cats over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Patterson has been ever-present in the Championship this season for Sunderland, kicking on after a breakthrough in 2022. In 37 appearances he has kept 11 clean sheets and even registered an assist for the Black Cats.

The goalkeeper has contributed to a real positive return to the Championship for Sunderland, who are growing as a young side under Tony Mowbray.

Now, Patterson has been rewarded for his form with a call-up into the England U21 set-up by Lee Carsley.

He will be competing with Josh Griffiths, Carl Rushworth and James Trafford for minutes in fixtures against France and Croatia.

We dive into the beaming pride amongst the Sunderland fans here following the 22-year-old's international call-up:

Sunderland are currently 12th in the Championship table, having won only once in their last six fixtures.

They put a three-game losing streak behind them last weekend to beat Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road, but couldn't back that up on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Light, losing 2-1 to automatic promotion hopefuls, Sheffield United.

Mowbray's side host Luton Town tomorrow ahead of the March international break. The Hatters sit fourth in the Championship.