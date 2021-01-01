‘Get his contract sorted’, ‘What a player’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on individual after Derby win

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the relegation thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Derby county at Hillsborough this evening.

There was bad news in the build up for caretaker boss Neil Thompson, as Chey Dunkley suffered a slight hamstring injury that forced him to miss out.

With a lack of options at the back, 19-year-old Liam Shaw moved from midfield to partner Tom Lees in defence. And, even though it was new for the teenager at this level, Shaw excelled.

Although, like the rest of his teammates, it was tough opening for the academy graduate, as Derby pinned them back and dominated.

However, Wednesday stood firm, with Shaw making some vital blocks and interceptions as the game went on. His determination to keep the ball out the net was clear to see, which is why he was named man of the match.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with the impact of the youngster. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

What a player btw. — ᴍ ᴋ ʀ ⚡️ (@mxkr12) January 1, 2021

We Look to have a proper player in the making here H — Bulb the valley Owl (@BulbOwl) January 1, 2021

Brilliant today — Tom Matthews 🇬🇧 (@TMatthews03) January 1, 2021

Lads doing great, onwards and upwards 👏 — Michael Mabbett (@Hernebayowl) January 1, 2021

Get his contract sorted out Wednesday. 🙏 — Alex (@Alex11574985) January 1, 2021

Absolutely delighted for you @LiamShawww 👏 🙌 😀 — Laura McCarthy (@MLoon42) January 1, 2021