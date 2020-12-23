Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Get him straight into the team’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential January return

Published

54 mins ago

on

Defender McNamara will return to Millwall following his loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone, according to South London Press.

The 21-year-old moved north of the border on a season-long loan deal, but has impressed under ex-Lions assistant boss Callum Davidson, forcing Gary Rowett to recall the right-back.

McNamara has made 18 appearances for the Perth outfit, but will now get an opportunity to make his mark at The Den – with James Brown moving in the opposite direction.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Millwall’s academy?

1 of 22

Ebere Eze

Having gained experience at League Two outfit Newport County last season, McNamara will now get his chance to provide competition with Mahlon Romeo – with the Romeo the club’s only senior recognised right-back.

McNamara came through the ranks in SE16, but hasn’t yet made a first-team appearance with the Lions, although with games coming thick and fast in the New Year, that could soon change, especially with Millwall in FA Cup action against National League side Boreham Wood in January.

Millwall supporters have had their say on the potential of seeing McNamara in the first-team:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get him straight into the team’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential January return

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: