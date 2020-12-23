‘Get him straight into the team’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential January return

Defender McNamara will return to Millwall following his loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone, according to South London Press.

The 21-year-old moved north of the border on a season-long loan deal, but has impressed under ex-Lions assistant boss Callum Davidson, forcing Gary Rowett to recall the right-back.

McNamara has made 18 appearances for the Perth outfit, but will now get an opportunity to make his mark at The Den – with James Brown moving in the opposite direction.

Having gained experience at League Two outfit Newport County last season, McNamara will now get his chance to provide competition with Mahlon Romeo – with the Romeo the club’s only senior recognised right-back.

McNamara came through the ranks in SE16, but hasn’t yet made a first-team appearance with the Lions, although with games coming thick and fast in the New Year, that could soon change, especially with Millwall in FA Cup action against National League side Boreham Wood in January.

Millwall supporters have had their say on the potential of seeing McNamara in the first-team:

Good move! Could just have the quality we need, Romeo has a terrific engine but his final ball is dreadful. — Dean grace (@drivergrace) December 22, 2020

Would think that signals the end for Mahlon at our place. Best result for everyone concerned. — mp (@puffingrowler) December 22, 2020

Hope we haven’t brought him back to sit on the bench , getting some great experience up there ! — Charlie Gosden (@charlie_gosden) December 22, 2020

Get him straight into the team 👏👏🦁 https://t.co/7y4rxfACUf — Ritchie Towner (@TownerRitchie) December 22, 2020

Good move this…will provide much needed competition for Mahlon or a replacement if he goes https://t.co/jVb4oTi3OD — SB (@bridportlion) December 22, 2020

Quality. Romeo needs competition and McNamara has been class. Nice to see us actually benefiting from loaning out a player for once. https://t.co/NcyNKe8HEy — Dan (@danbr___) December 22, 2020

Great news. Hopefully this will give Mr 'I think im invincible' Romeo something to think about. https://t.co/0T6dn3dkeg — Dan Houghton (@DanHoughton_) December 22, 2020

Love that. Straight into the starting 11 👏🏼 @DannyMcNamara32 https://t.co/yFxqtI5UFa — Teddy Davies (@TedDavies7) December 22, 2020

Really interested to see this one play out, hopefully we give him the opportunity to impress! https://t.co/FTVuNX7k5z — Omer (@OmerMFC) December 22, 2020

Excellent News! Really excited to see @DannyMcNamara32 back in a Millwall shirt, after a very successful loan at St Johnstone! https://t.co/X3BIBP8VX0 — MillwallFanTV (@TvMillwall) December 22, 2020

Absolutely great news. So excited to see @DannyMcNamara32 in the team. Has been fantastic in Scotland. https://t.co/N5gWmfkQPt — TT (@MillwallTT) December 22, 2020