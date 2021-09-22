Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Get him starting Saturday' – Many Sunderland fans highlight one player after Wigan win

Sunderland beat League One rivals Wigan Athletic 2-0 to confirm their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last night and the performance of 23-year-old Nathan Broadhead has caused a stir.

The striker joined on loan from Everton in the summer with the Black Cats winning the race for him despite interest from the likes of Blackpool and Reading.

The chance for regular first team football is understood to have been what convinced him to join the North East club but last night saw him start for just the second time in 2021/22.

Broadhead certainly grabbed hold of his opportunity with both hands as he scored his first goal in a Sunderland shirt – driving at a Latics defender before cutting inside and stroking his effort into the far corner to put his side ahead.

Luke O’Nien doubled the Black Cats’ lead in the second half and Wigan were never able to force themselves back into the game, meaning Lee Johnson’s side moved into the fourth round with relative ease.

Broadhead’s contributions will have shown Johnson that the 23-year-old is a useful alternative to the in-form Ross Stewart or as an option out wide.

He seems to have won over plenty of Black Cats supporters, with many taking to Twitter to discuss his display…


