‘Get him signed’, ‘Always rated that lad’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Warnock casts eye over 29-year-old

Middlesbrough could soon be about to confirm some exciting additions to their squad as Neil Warnock looks to go better than the 10th placed finish that was achieved last season.

Warnock has made some shrewd signings with the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Joe Lumley coming in on free transfers, whilst the only player signed for a transfer fee so far is former Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu.

But the midfield area of the pitch is set to be strengthened significantly in the coming days and weeks, with Argentinian youngster Martin Payero completing a medical ahead of his move from Banfield and he looks likely to be joined by Rotherham’s Matt Crooks, with FLW sources being told that he’s heading to Teesside for a medical of his own.

Not content with just those two midfielders, Warnock is also running the rule over Jamie Paterson, who was released by Bristol City this past summer.

Paterson had a good start to the 2020-21 campaign with the Robins but it ended up being blighted by injuries, which may have been the reason why Nigel Pearson let the 29-year-old depart Ashton Gate.

The attacking midfielder has linked up with Boro though for their pre-season training camp in the south west of England and it could turn into a contract for him if he impresses – here’s how supporters are reacting to his appearance.

Get him signed up, what we’ve lacked for years, a winger who goes at defenders, always ripped us apart when playing us, get him signed. — Dale Oldfield⚽️ (@daleyadamm) July 19, 2021

Wanted us to sign him five or six years ago! Better late than never I guess. Good player. — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) July 19, 2021

Always rated that lad! — Lewish (@BoroMad92) July 19, 2021

snap him up right now — danny (@dxnnymfc) July 19, 2021

A solid performer at Championship level, could be an interesting one. Well worth it given his out of contract status. #Boro #UTB https://t.co/UwJjMDHA1c — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) July 19, 2021

This would be a very good addition! JB^ https://t.co/zrec4w70kY — The Martín Payero Show 🇦🇷 (@Boro_Breakdown) July 19, 2021

Not a bad shout this. https://t.co/1qb7InIaZe — Billy Butters (@Instantclass69) July 19, 2021