Birmingham City

‘Get him out’ – These Birmingham City fans call for action to be taken on key figure after defeat v Luton Town

Birmingham City fell to yet another defeat in the Championship, as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at St. Andrew’s. 

Daniel Potts scored the only goal of the game, which saw Luton move up to 14th in the second-tier standings after their 28 matches in this year’s league campaign.

The defeat for Birmingham is only like to increase the pressure on Aitor Karanka, with the Blues boss struggling to put together a positive run of results in the Championship.

Birmingham now only have one win to their name from their last 13 matches, and are sat 23rd in the table, with Karanka’s side a point adrift of safety.

They’re set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Millwall, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Blues, who will be desperate to pick up three points at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations towards Karanka for their dismal run of form.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


