‘Get him out’ – These Birmingham City fans call for action to be taken on key figure after defeat v Luton Town

Birmingham City fell to yet another defeat in the Championship, as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at St. Andrew’s.

Daniel Potts scored the only goal of the game, which saw Luton move up to 14th in the second-tier standings after their 28 matches in this year’s league campaign.

The defeat for Birmingham is only like to increase the pressure on Aitor Karanka, with the Blues boss struggling to put together a positive run of results in the Championship.

Birmingham now only have one win to their name from their last 13 matches, and are sat 23rd in the table, with Karanka’s side a point adrift of safety.

They’re set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Millwall, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Blues, who will be desperate to pick up three points at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations towards Karanka for their dismal run of form.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Karanka out! He's killing the club — Mark Humpherson (@MarkahumphMark) February 13, 2021

If Karanka’s saying it’s impossible to see a way of staying up then that should be him gone — Warren Yates (@_yates17) February 13, 2021

What reasons have we now got to stick with @Karanka He has done absolutely nothing and needs to go tonight!!!! — Michael Stanley (@toffon10) February 13, 2021

If Blues have any hope of stopping up, Karanka must go now. Awful performance, after awful performance. #bcfc — Rob Knight (@robbiek44) February 13, 2021

Karanka on @sportbbcwm saying its ‘impossible’ to see a way out means he should be gone tonight imo — Mike Egan (@mikeegan97) February 13, 2021

If @Karanka just said it’s impossible to see us staying up it’s time to go. Unbelievable interview #bcfc — Dale Ash (@discoDA1875) February 13, 2021

Wilford: Can you turn this round Karanka: If we play like today then its impossible to believe GET HIM OUT#BCFC — James Kelly🎥 (@JamesKelly2398) February 13, 2021

He should be removed immediately for saying that #bcfc — Lee Bird (@LeeBird1978) February 13, 2021