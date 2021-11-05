‘Get him on board’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to Manchester City transfer link

Swansea are contemplating a move for Man City star James McAtee when the winter window opens its doors as reported by Wales Online.

The Swans have finally started to get some positive results in the league and it has seen them rise steadily up the table in the Championship. They will now fancy their chances of launching a push for promotion this season – and they’re already seemingly looking ahead to the turn of the year, with the news they are considering recruiting the young Man City talent.

McAtee has never played for his current club in the Premier League and has also never spent any time out on loan yet either. However, his performances for the club’s academy side have certainly caught the eye, with 19-year-old bagging a stunning 10 goals in just nine games so far this year for them.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Swansea City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many league appearances did Roger Freestone make for Swansea? 551 567 575 587

Including his assists, it means that the youngster is averaging 1.33 goals or assists per 90 for the reserve side – and if he can carry that kind of form over to Swansea in competitive action, then he would be a superb signing by Russell Martin.

The link has certainly caused a buzz amongst Swansea fans, with supporters delighted to hear he could be on his way to the club in the winter transfer window.

We going up mush — Steven Bowen-Wilkie (@BowenWilkie) November 5, 2021

Kid is class on FM, and we all know that FM just predicts real life. Looking forward to this one — Rango (@Kadswan) November 5, 2021

Barca were interested yesterday . Swansea are such a massive club — Mehdi Fathallah (@MehdiFathalla13) November 5, 2021

A highly rated player too. — Matty Hughes (@MattyHughes10) November 5, 2021

Looks a very good prospect for Man City so for his future development I think Swansea would be a perfect fit for him…. get him on board 👍 https://t.co/oRsw6ERUUu — JEdward 💙 (@carmarthenjack9) November 5, 2021

Winning it all https://t.co/cxKPCClqWw — big sam (@HoaneSam) November 5, 2021

The Swans then could be onto a winner if they bring in McAtee on a loan deal. The club’s fans would clearly be delighted if they manage to bring the player in on a short-term basis for the second half of the campaign and he could certainly prove to be a fantastic addition as they try and bounce back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

James McAtee looks a very promising young talent. He is impressing many with his work in the Man City academy so far this year and if he can make the step up to competitive football and hit similar numbers, then he could be the real deal and would boost whichever side do manage to land him.

A move to Swansea could be hugely beneficial for both parties, considering the way Russell Martin’s side play. They often play attractive football and it would allow the player to get regular first-team action for a side that play the way City would want him to – and he could also help the Swans in their bid for promotion, so it is win-win.