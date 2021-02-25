‘Get him on a permanent’ – Many Brentford fans react to 32-year-old’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford ended their three-match losing streak with victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Frank’s team had gone from top of the Championship standings to 10 points behind leaders Norwich after defeats against Barnsley, QPR and Coventry, but the Bees got their season back on track by comfortably dispatching the Owls in West London.

Bryan Mbeumo got the ball rolling with a first-half header, although Brentford could own breathe slightly easier when Saman Ghoddos’ clinical strike doubled their advantage in the closing stages, allowing Mads Bech Sorensen to add gloss to the scoreline with seven minutes remaining.

It was a key win for the Bees, who would’ve dropped down to fourth in the Championship table had they failed to take maximum points – with Watford and Swansea winning their respective games.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Brentford players ever score a goal at Griffin Park?

1 of 18 Ryan Woods Yes No

Brentford’s three goals means they’re the top goalscorers in the second-tier by some 11 goals, but it was the performance of defender Winston Reid that caught the eye of the Bees faithful following the game with Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst it was Reid’s first clean sheet since joining on loan from West Ham in January, Brentford fans have been more than happy with the centre-back’s form.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display last night:

If he’s not your MOTM then I don’t think you realise that you win games by not letting goals in first and foremost.

Commanding, Dominant, Henrik was more in their penalty area tonight then ever before. Shows how much confidence he has in Reid. — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) February 24, 2021

Get him on a permanent — Charlie Hewett (@CharlieHewett3) February 25, 2021

Well done bees tonight. My mom winston reid and tbf the whole team tonight !

Pity all others won

Wow cardiff now 6th bournemouth now 7th.

Coyb. — Paul Saunders (@psaunders22m) February 24, 2021

Winston Reid was class this evening

That’s got to be our CB lineup going forward

Great to see BM and MBS on the score sheet tonight as well

Hopefully will bring some much needed confidence for BM especially 👌🐝 — nik….. (@justdatrooth) February 24, 2021

I thought Winston Reid and Pinnock really worked well.. looked like they had been playing together for years! This mustn’t change. 👍 — Ozkar 🐝 (@Opc93) February 24, 2021

Winston Reid was class, a commanding and calm performance, pretty much won every header.

yes they didn’t offer a lot, but surely people noticed how far forward Henrik was going, shows how much confidence he had in Reid. — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) February 24, 2021

Winston Reid was Outstanding! This is the organisation and leadership at the back that we have been missing since Pontus got injured! — BFC (@BFC52054701) February 24, 2021

Winston Reid. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Emma 💕 (@EmmaBfc90) February 24, 2021

Winston Reid is absolutely class btw — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🐝 (@josh_bfc) February 24, 2021