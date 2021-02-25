Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Get him on a permanent’ – Many Brentford fans react to 32-year-old’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday

Published

8 mins ago

on

Brentford ended their three-match losing streak with victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Frank’s team had gone from top of the Championship standings to 10 points behind leaders Norwich after defeats against Barnsley, QPR and Coventry, but the Bees got their season back on track by comfortably dispatching the Owls in West London.

Bryan Mbeumo got the ball rolling with a first-half header, although Brentford could own breathe slightly easier when Saman Ghoddos’ clinical strike doubled their advantage in the closing stages, allowing Mads Bech Sorensen to add gloss to the scoreline with seven minutes remaining.

It was a key win for the Bees, who would’ve dropped down to fourth in the Championship table had they failed to take maximum points – with Watford and Swansea winning their respective games.

Brentford’s three goals means they’re the top goalscorers in the second-tier by some 11 goals, but it was the performance of defender Winston Reid that caught the eye of the Bees faithful following the game with Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst it was Reid’s first clean sheet since joining on loan from West Ham in January, Brentford fans have been more than happy with the centre-back’s form.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display last night:


