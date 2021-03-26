Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘Get him off the pitch and wrap in bubble wrap’, ‘Unstoppable’ – Many Norwich fans react as player hits international milestone

Published

5 mins ago

on

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace on Wednesday night to become Finland’s joint-second all-time goalscorer, which has many fans of the Championship club talking. 

The 30-year-old has been brilliant once again for the Canaries this term, scoring 22 times and firing them eight points clear at the top of the table as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Pukki remains a key player for Finland as well and it was no surprise to see him start in the game against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Finland went behind but their star striker helped them turn things around, scoring twice as the points were shared in a 2-2 draw.

The forward has now scored 29 times in 88 appearances for his country, making him their joint-second all-time goalscorer.

The ultimate Norwich City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18

Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season?

Pukki has proven a sensational acquisition for the Canaries, having joined on a free transfer from Norweigan club Brondby in July 2018, and looks set to be a key man for Daniel Farke’s side should they return to the Premier League – which it looks very likely they will.

He’s certainly a popular figure among the Carrow Road faithful, with his goals earlier this week and international milestone causing a stir on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get him off the pitch and wrap in bubble wrap’, ‘Unstoppable’ – Many Norwich fans react as player hits international milestone

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: