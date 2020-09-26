‘Get him now’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are crying out for one man after Huddersfield defeat

It was yet another difficult night for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

In a game that through together two sides who had lost their opening two league games of the season it was the Terriers who came out on top, with Frazier Campbell’s stunning volley ten minutes into the second half securing all three points for Carlos Corberan’s side.

That result means that Forest are now winless in their last ten games in all competitions dating back to last season, when that loss of form somehow resulted in the club missing out on what had seemingly been a guaranteed play-off place.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Forest fans were keen to voice their frustration at the under pressure Lamouchi as they took Twitter to react to that latest defeat.

Indeed, many already seemed to have their ideal replacement for the Frenchman at The City Ground identified, with many calling for the appointment of Eddie Howe, who is still out of work following his departure from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Forest fans had to say about their club’s managerial situation.

Eddie Howe ? — ashbashforest (@ashbashforest) September 25, 2020

Eddie Howe is not ‘above’ managing forest. No disrespect to burnley or bournemouth but we’re by far a bigger club and he did get relegated from the prem last year, obviously hasn’t had prem clubs lining up for him #NFFC — Alex (@AlexHaslam9) September 26, 2020

We don't purposely press, we only commit men when we're losing, It's just shite. We actually have players that would suit a possession based high press, we just need a manager that is brave enough to play it. Eddie Howe, get him now. — FPL Forest (@NffcFpl) September 25, 2020

@NFFC time to get Eddie Howe in Forest before its too late! We have the squad just need the manager — Darren (@Darren71465224) September 25, 2020

Call Eddie Howe. Now please! #NFFC — Bevan Boy (@mac123_m) September 25, 2020

Pay Eddie Howe what he wants #NFFC — Adam Fancy (@fance10) September 25, 2020

Anyone have Eddie Howe's phone number? #nffc — harry bartles (@bartles_harry) September 25, 2020

#nffc Sabris time has got to be almost up. Lovely guy but unfortunately has no idea how to change things once behind. His football bores me and now his interviews…… ‘we must do better’ you don’t say. Eddie Howe, Chris hughton, Paul cook would all get more out of this group. — Scott Fowkes (@scottyfowkes) September 26, 2020