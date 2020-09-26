Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Get him now' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are crying out for one man after Huddersfield defeat

It was yet another difficult night for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

In a game that through together two sides who had lost their opening two league games of the season it was the Terriers who came out on top, with Frazier Campbell’s stunning volley ten minutes into the second half securing all three points for Carlos Corberan’s side.

That result means that Forest are now winless in their last ten games in all competitions dating back to last season, when that loss of form somehow resulted in the club missing out on what had seemingly been a guaranteed play-off place.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Forest fans were keen to voice their frustration at the under pressure Lamouchi as they took Twitter to react to that latest defeat.

Indeed, many already seemed to have their ideal replacement for the Frenchman at The City Ground identified, with many calling for the appointment of Eddie Howe, who is still out of work following his departure from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Forest fans had to say about their club’s managerial situation.


