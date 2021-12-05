‘Get him knighted’, ‘the best on earth!’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans heap praise on striker

Carlton Morris scored his first of the season for Barnsley side as they grabbed a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Barnsley are still seeking their first win under new manager Poya Asbaghi but will be encouraged by this performance.

Huddersfield took the lead at Oakwell with Lewis O’Brien finishing a slick move after being played in by Josh Koroma.

The Tykes then levelled on the stroke of half-time when Carlton Morris scored his first of the season as he continued his run of starts since his return from injury.

The striker picked up a knock against Coventry back in August and has slowly been reintroduced to the side has now made back-to-back starts.

It comes at the perfect time for Barnsley and Asbaghi as they’ll need their key man firing ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Plenty of Barnsley fans acknowledged Morris’ contribution and took to Twitter to praise the impact of their star man.

Here’s what they had to say.

Carlton Morris was outstanding today. He possibly could have had more than one goal but is still getting back to full sharpness after injury. Won most headers, great movement, won ball back, beat players. He has eight league goals for Barnsley, and ten league starts. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 4, 2021

CARLTON MORRIS IS THE BEST ON EARTH — Matty🇸🇪🎄 (@mh_bfc) December 4, 2021

Sir carlton Morris. Best laiker on grass — TomButcherr🔴 (@tombutcherr) December 4, 2021

We are literally Carlton Morris football club — Ashley (@AshIeyTaylor) December 4, 2021

Carlton Morris been outstanding. Deserved his goal. Should have an assist or two as well if our other forwards moved like forwards — Aaron Lane (@aaronlane1989) December 4, 2021

Gomes terrible, Andersen good, Styles great, Morris exceptional. — Thomas Law (@ThomasL80261438) December 4, 2021

get morris nighted it’s “sir carlton morris” now — court ☃️ | Fan (@burybaggio) December 4, 2021

Get Morris knighted — alexRed. 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇮🇷🇮🇷 (@Alex_Red_87) December 4, 2021