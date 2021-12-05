Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Get him knighted’, ‘the best on earth!’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans heap praise on striker

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Carlton Morris scored his first of the season for Barnsley side as they grabbed a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield on Saturday. 

Barnsley are still seeking their first win under new manager Poya Asbaghi but will be encouraged by this performance.

Huddersfield took the lead at Oakwell with Lewis O’Brien finishing a slick move after being played in by Josh Koroma.

The Tykes then levelled on the stroke of half-time when Carlton Morris scored his first of the season as he continued his run of starts since his return from injury.

The striker picked up a knock against Coventry back in August and has slowly been reintroduced to the side has now made back-to-back starts.

It comes at the perfect time for Barnsley and Asbaghi as they’ll need their key man firing ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Plenty of Barnsley fans acknowledged Morris’ contribution and took to Twitter to praise the impact of their star man.

Here’s what they had to say.


