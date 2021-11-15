‘Get him in’, ‘Underwhelming’ – Many Barnsley fans react as latest name emerges in new manager hunt

Barnsley have been linked with Sweden U21s boss Poya Asbaghi as their new manager hunt continues, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club.

Markus Schopp was sacked earlier this month after a poor first few months at Oakwell, having arrived as Valerien Ismael’s replacement in the summer.

Jo Laumann has stepped up as interim manager since Schopp’s departure and the international break appeared to provide the Tykes with the perfect opportunity to appoint a permanent replacement but they’re yet to do so.

Reports in Sweden yesterday revealed that Asbaghi, who has been linked with the Barnsley job previously, was set to take charge at the Championship club

Doug O’Kane from the Barnsley Chronicle has since suggested that the 36-year-old is in the running but that other candidates are also still being considered at this time.

Asbaghi is the current manager of the Sweden U21s but does have experience in club football, most recently with Swedish top tier side Goteborg.

He is a fairly inexperienced coach, however, and his links to the Barnsley job have drawn a mixed reaction out of the Championship club’s fanbase on Twitter.

Read their responses here:

I dont often say this but here goes UNDERWHELMING pic.twitter.com/ddmd9Iyybh — IAN JACKSON (@IANJACK34721015) November 15, 2021

Get him in .. get someone in! — Luke Kinchin (@Kinchin86) November 15, 2021

We’re most probably down anyway seen as though it’s a write off but need experience or we’re just going round in circles — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) November 15, 2021

Sweden u21 coach, played 6 won 4 drawn 2. His Göteborg record was very impressive too. @BarnsleyFC might have pulled a good pick for our young squad. https://t.co/ttnPyHMOnD pic.twitter.com/xBltMGjZPE — Mikey D 🦁🦁🦁 Barnsley fan 🔴💪 (@MrMikeyMooshoo) November 14, 2021

Poya Asbaghi's barmy army #BarnsleyFC — Craig Jones (@CraigJones29) November 14, 2021

Poya Asbaghi's Red & White Army 🔴🔴 #barnsleyfc — Tim Taylor (@Torn_Tay) November 14, 2021

Yes! Always wanted this guy! — The Sarcastic Ginger (@Andy13797817) November 15, 2021