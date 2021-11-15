Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Get him in’, ‘Underwhelming’ – Many Barnsley fans react as latest name emerges in new manager hunt

Published

10 mins ago

on

Barnsley have been linked with Sweden U21s boss Poya Asbaghi as their new manager hunt continues, which has caused a stir among fans of the Yorkshire club. 

Markus Schopp was sacked earlier this month after a poor first few months at Oakwell, having arrived as Valerien Ismael’s replacement in the summer.

Jo Laumann has stepped up as interim manager since Schopp’s departure and the international break appeared to provide the Tykes with the perfect opportunity to appoint a permanent replacement but they’re yet to do so.

Reports in Sweden yesterday revealed that Asbaghi, who has been linked with the Barnsley job previously, was set to take charge at the Championship club

Doug O’Kane from the Barnsley Chronicle has since suggested that the 36-year-old is in the running but that other candidates are also still being considered at this time.

Asbaghi is the current manager of the Sweden U21s but does have experience in club football, most recently with Swedish top tier side Goteborg.

Have Barnsley ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Anfield

He is a fairly inexperienced coach, however, and his links to the Barnsley job have drawn a mixed reaction out of the Championship club’s fanbase on Twitter.

Read their responses here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get him in’, ‘Underwhelming’ – Many Barnsley fans react as latest name emerges in new manager hunt

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: