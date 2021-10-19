‘Get him in the first team’, ‘Serious player’ – These Bristol City fans react as footage shared of teenage talent

Bristol City’s U23 side won 4-2 at Watford yesterday, with Ayman Benarous once again shining for the development side.

AYMAN BENAROUS. 🔥 Some hat-trick this… 👀 pic.twitter.com/GPn4ezYjBV — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) October 18, 2021

The 18-year-old is a player that most fans will have heard of in recent years as he has developed a reputation as one of the better youngsters at the academy.

His form for the Robins has seen Benarous rewarded with call-ups to England at various youth levels, with the playmaker tipped to have a big future in the game.

And, he certainly showed why there is hype around him with a hat-trick against the Hornets. Even though there was an element of fortune for his first, Benarous followed that with two brilliant left-foot finishes to ensure his side picked up the points.

The footage of his goals was shared on Twitter, which understandably excited the fans as many called for Nigel Pearson to give the teenager a chance in the first-team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his hat-trick from Bristol City fans on Twitter…

Ay man get him in the first team — NoahBCFC_ (@BcfcNoah) October 18, 2021

get him in first team — Al (@AMBCFC) October 18, 2021

At least on the bench 20 mins here and there — cripple cock (@ashtonciders) October 18, 2021

Hopefully stays around to play first xi in years to some — Micky Red (@MickyD76750519) October 18, 2021

Get this lad in the first team Asap https://t.co/2mx8Hcouym — Alfie smart (@AlfieSmart2) October 18, 2021