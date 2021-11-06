‘Get him in the first team’ – Many Derby fans send Wayne Rooney message after standout display for U23s

Derby County striker Jack Stretton scored a hat-trick for the U23s in a 6-0 win against Blackburn Rovers in Premier League 2 last night and many Rams fans have been urging Wayne Rooney to use him in the first team.

Pat Lyons’ side were 3-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes against Rovers on Friday evening courtesy of goal from Eiran Cashin and a brace from Stretton.

The 20-year-old wrapped up his hat-trick just after the half-hour mark while Luke Plange scored twice in the second half to make it six.

Last night’s display takes Stretton’s record in the Premier League 2 this term to five goals in four games, with the young Rams’ only wins in the division coming while he was in the starting XI.

Rooney has limited striking options in his senior squad this term, with Sam Baldock and Colin Kazim-Richards the only out-and-out number nines, and that did mean the Derby academy product got a chance earlier in the season – scoring once in his eight Championship appearances.

However, he’s not featured for the senior side since October and with the Rams form dropping off a cliff over the past month many supporters have been calling for Stretton to be given a chance again.

Read their reaction here:

Stretton needs to be a regular in the senior team now. Just has to happen. He's proved himself enough now. — Ewan Valentine 🐏 (@Ewan_Valentine) November 5, 2021

Surprised @WayneRooney doesn’t have this young lad starting week on week out. Heading for league one, give him game time over the oldies. Will only benefit #dcfc next year. https://t.co/mprrdmUA8M — Matt (@MatthewEmslie) November 5, 2021

Got to be back in the first team https://t.co/DfzmSZVsod — kyron🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kyronbloor) November 5, 2021

Put Stratton in the first team — harjyot bains (@bainsharjyot) November 5, 2021

Stretton should be in the first team squad. — Scott W (@scottyw82) November 5, 2021

Stretton should be starting in first team — George (@dcfcGeorge_) November 5, 2021

start stretton for the first team next — conor (@conornotpriv) November 5, 2021

Get him in the first team!!!!! — ross knight (@ross_knight98) November 5, 2021