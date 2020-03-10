Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Get him in the 1st team’, ‘Not ready’ – Striker debate has many Charlton Athletic fans talking

Published

27 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic find themselves in the relegation zone with nine games left of the Championship season and many Addicks fans have been debating whether young striker Josh Davison should replace Tomer Hemed in the first-team squad.

Davison, who came through Peterborough United’s academy before joining Isthmian League Premier Division side Enfield Town, was signed by the South London club in October after a successful trial at the club.

Amidst Charlton’s injury crises earlier this season, the 20-year-old was thrust into the senior side and grabbed one goal in his seven Championship appearances.

Davison has fallen down the pecking order since the return of a number of the Addicks’ first-choice forwards but has been impressive for the U23s.

Yesterday, he scored the opener in Charlton U23s’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League Cup last 16 tie at the Valley.

The Addicks have failed to find the net in five of their last six Championship games and Hemed, who hasn’t scored for the club this season, has appeared regularly for the first team in that period.

That seems to have drawn debate among Charlton fans on Twitter over whether Davison should replace Hemed in the first-team squad.

