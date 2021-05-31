‘Get him in’, ‘Next Brooks’ – These Sheffield United fans send transfer message as midfielder linked with move away

It’s set to be a very busy summer at Sheffield United, with new boss Slavisa Jokanovic challenged with taking the club back to the Premier League.

Ismaila Coulibaly has now qualified for a visa – he will begin pre-season with Beerschot, but understand a decision will be taken shortly on where best for his development @SufcLive#sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/YMbMsjLQC8 — Nathan Hemmingham (@NathanH79) May 31, 2021

One of the big decisions facing the Serbian centres on Ismaila Coulibaly. The midfielder was signed by the Blades last season before joining Beerschot on loan, a club that have close ties to the Yorkshire outfit.

His form in the Belgian top-flight have caught the eye, with AC Milan tracking the player and it was claimed over the weekend that Galatasaray had bid £12.9m to sign Coulibaly. However, that’s believed to be below the Blades valuation.

With the 20-year-old now eligible for a visa, it has been suggested that Coulibaly could return early from the three-year loan with Beerschot to play for Sheffield United, although Yorkshire Live have confirmed that the decision on his future will be down to Jokanovic.

And, it’s fair to say most fans want to see Coulibaly in a red and white shirt next season. Here we look at some of the reaction to Twitter…

Could be the next brookes. Get him over and take a look at him for pre season — ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ (@Ijblade) May 31, 2021

If any part needs most attention in the squad, surely it’s our midfield! Get him in 👊🏼 — Seany di Sora (@seanydisora) May 31, 2021

Sheffield surely — Andrew Connor (@drewstercon) May 31, 2021

this is a bit like fancying a girl and thinking you have no chance, then, she likes one of your posts on instagram and you suddenly think you’re going to get married — Bob (@MOGA_path) May 31, 2021

If we’ve got a kid out on loan who is the subject of a £13M bid from Galatasaray, that kid shouldn’t be out on loan anymore. Simples ⚔️👍 — John McNerney (@john_mcnerney) May 31, 2021

I would have thought bringing him back to BDTBL would be best for SUFC — Mozblade (@mozblade) May 31, 2021