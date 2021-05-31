Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Get him in’, ‘Next Brooks’ – These Sheffield United fans send transfer message as midfielder linked with move away

Published

4 mins ago

on

It’s set to be a very busy summer at Sheffield United, with new boss Slavisa Jokanovic challenged with taking the club back to the Premier League.

One of the big decisions facing the Serbian centres on Ismaila Coulibaly. The midfielder was signed by the Blades last season before joining Beerschot on loan, a club that have close ties to the Yorkshire outfit.

His form in the Belgian top-flight have caught the eye, with AC Milan tracking the player and it was claimed over the weekend that Galatasaray had bid £12.9m to sign Coulibaly. However, that’s believed to be below the Blades valuation.

With the 20-year-old now eligible for a visa, it has been suggested that Coulibaly could return early from the three-year loan with Beerschot to play for Sheffield United, although Yorkshire Live have confirmed that the decision on his future will be down to Jokanovic.

And, it’s fair to say most fans want to see Coulibaly in a red and white shirt next season. Here we look at some of the reaction to Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get him in’, ‘Next Brooks’ – These Sheffield United fans send transfer message as midfielder linked with move away

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: