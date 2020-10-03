‘Get him in’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent Aston Villa player news

Jota has departed Aston Villa by mutual consent after failing to break into the first-team at Villa Park.

Jota arrived at Villa Park from Birmingham City last summer, penning a two-year deal with Gary Gardner moving to St. Andrew’s in the opposite direction.

The Spaniard made only four starts in the Premier League last season, though, and made only 14 appearances for the Villans in total last term.

Are these 15-ex Nottingham Forest players still playing? Yes or no?

1 of 15 Is former Forest player Andy Reid still playing? Yes No

After making only two appearances thus far this season – both coming in the Carabao Cup – Jota has now left Villa by mutual consent, with the end of the transfer window fast approaching.

Back in January, Jota reportedly rejected loan offers from Fulham, Celtic and Nottingham Forest in order to fight for a place in Dean Smith’s side.

It remains to be seen whether those sides go back in for Jota now he is available to sign on a free transfer, and with Forest on the lookout for a new winger, could the Reds go back in for him?

Sabri Lamouchi has revealed that he wants to add a new winger to his squad before the transfer window closes, despite already making 12 new signings thus far this transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the news that Jota is now without a club…

Jota left Villa attacking midfielder oh we dont need one of them😂#nffc — Paul iron (@Paul00214578) October 3, 2020

Always played well against us? Another one we'll sign but will fall into the 3 years too late bracket….and be on £30k a week haha — ian thorpe (@ianthorpe1972) October 3, 2020

He rejected us in Jan, imagine if we now get grosicki and jota, those 2 would be our main options we wanted in jan and we would've got all the players we wanted, which would be no excuse for sabri — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) October 3, 2020

Get him in! — 🎮 Rob 🎮 (@ROBKINBAR) October 3, 2020

Forest should go for him, we need a winger. — Andy Forest fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AndyForestfan1) October 3, 2020

As we’ve found out before, these players are Castoffs for a reason ,past it, brain dead, always injured, don’t like British winters — yoochie (@redsince77) October 3, 2020

We’ve already got way too many players, but I’d snap him up in a heartbeat. #nffc — Scaggydo (@Scaggeh) October 3, 2020