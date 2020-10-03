Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Get him in’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent Aston Villa player news

Jota has departed Aston Villa by mutual consent after failing to break into the first-team at Villa Park.

Jota arrived at Villa Park from Birmingham City last summer, penning a two-year deal with Gary Gardner moving to St. Andrew’s in the opposite direction.

The Spaniard made only four starts in the Premier League last season, though, and made only 14 appearances for the Villans in total last term.

After making only two appearances thus far this season – both coming in the Carabao Cup – Jota has now left Villa by mutual consent, with the end of the transfer window fast approaching.

Back in January, Jota reportedly rejected loan offers from Fulham, Celtic and Nottingham Forest in order to fight for a place in Dean Smith’s side.

It remains to be seen whether those sides go back in for Jota now he is available to sign on a free transfer, and with Forest on the lookout for a new winger, could the Reds go back in for him?

Sabri Lamouchi has revealed that he wants to add a new winger to his squad before the transfer window closes, despite already making 12 new signings thus far this transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the news that Jota is now without a club…


