‘Get him in for Vokes’ – Many Stoke City fans react to exciting flashpoint from young star today

Stoke fans have been reacting to teenager striker’s Ethon Varian after the youngster fired home a first-half hat-trick in the Potters’ Under-23s clash with West Brom on Monday afternoon.

The game saw the return of Joe Allen following a nine-match lay off through injury, whilst club captain Ryan Shawcross also played the first 55 minutes at Clayton Wood.

And whilst Stoke’s more experienced players both started the game, Varian stole the show by scoring three times in the opening 45 minutes to put the club’s Under-23s on course for a big win.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Here’s 19 basic questions about Rovers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What colours do Blackburn Rovers wear? Black and White Red and White Green and White Blue and White

Varian hasn’t yet appeared for the club’s first-team, but is continuing to make an impression and took his total to four goals in two matches after scoring in the recent defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.

With Tyrese Campbell, Stoke’s top goalscorer currently out injured, and the likes of Steven Fletcher and Sam Vokes struggling for goals, the teenager could provide some stiff competition for some of the more experienced players moving forward if given a chance in the first-team.

Here’s how the Potters faithful reacted on Twitter to Varian’s treble:

Varians only 17 aswell. Down very well for u23s this season and was key in u18s success last season. Campbell replacement👀 — James Mcdirty (@james_mcdirty) December 21, 2020

Get him in for vokes — Stoke Hub (@stokehub) December 21, 2020

It's a shame the stream is cream crackered — Shaun Hughes (@burger85hughes) December 21, 2020

CLASSSS — George (@StokeyyG2) December 21, 2020

They are playing a lot of first team members – 5 of their starting 11 were on the bench last night, we looked bright key match ups all over the pitch https://t.co/tR7X6rsu1l — Gaz Proctor (@gazproc_6) December 21, 2020

Even the u23s beat Westbrom 😂😂 — ollie long (@ollie_long93) December 21, 2020