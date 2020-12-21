Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get him in for Vokes’ – Many Stoke City fans react to exciting flashpoint from young star today

Published

13 mins ago

on

Stoke fans have been reacting to teenager striker’s Ethon Varian after the youngster fired home a first-half hat-trick in the Potters’ Under-23s clash with West Brom on Monday afternoon.

The game saw the return of Joe Allen following a nine-match lay off through injury, whilst club captain Ryan Shawcross also played the first 55 minutes at Clayton Wood.

And whilst Stoke’s more experienced players both started the game, Varian stole the show by scoring three times in the opening 45 minutes to put the club’s Under-23s on course for a big win.

Varian hasn’t yet appeared for the club’s first-team, but is continuing to make an impression and took his total to four goals in two matches after scoring in the recent defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.

With Tyrese Campbell, Stoke’s top goalscorer currently out injured, and the likes of Steven Fletcher and Sam Vokes struggling for goals, the teenager could provide some stiff competition for some of the more experienced players moving forward if given a chance in the first-team.

Here’s how the Potters faithful reacted on Twitter to Varian’s treble:


