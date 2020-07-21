‘Get him in ASAP!’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to fresh managerial update

According to the Daily Mail, Chris Hughton has held talks with Bristol City over the vacant managerial role at Ashton Gate.

City are still on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Lee Johnson less than three weeks ago, following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

The defeat to Cardiff was their fourth successive loss since the season’s restart, and the club took action after seeing their hopes of a top-six finish diminish under the 39-year-old’s tutelage.

One man who seems to be right at the forefront of City’s plans to replace Johnson is Chris Hughton, who has been out of work since the end of last season after parting ways with Brighton.

Hughton has reportedly held talks with the Robins over becoming their new manager, as per the Daily Mail, with the experienced manager seemingly looking to get back into the dugout.

Hughton has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League, not once, but twice, with Newcastle United in 2009/20 and Brighton in 2016/17.

After backing Johnson heavily in the summer, they will now be searching for a manager who knows what it takes to make the next step into the Premier League, and Hughton has the CV to support that.

What do Bristol City fans make about this latest news, though? Here, we take a look at their reactions…

Daily Mail’s never wrong tbf 🤞 — James (@jbcfc__) July 20, 2020

Please, please let it be Hughton.. Best candidate in my opinion, with the best credentials to take us to premier league. C'mon Steve you know it makes sense. — Rob Davies (@RobDavi98775790) July 20, 2020

Steve Lansdown should want it so hopefully he’ll rule over the chairman, son John. — richard a. denman (@raddaddenman) July 20, 2020

So hope this is right. Defo the man for the club 🔴⚪️🔴 #announceCH — Arn Davidson (@ArniedBS3) July 20, 2020

Yeah he's the name on everyone's lips but are the club actually talking to him about the appointment — SD1972 (@SD19725) July 20, 2020

please ffs — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) July 20, 2020

Not much substance to validate that article. — Tim Mills (@timmytapper) July 20, 2020

Like a rollercoaster this!! — ChiddyJ (@chiddyj) July 20, 2020

Get him in ASAP! — Adam Moore (@raggymoore) July 20, 2020

Please please please please please — Ryan Plece (@Thee_Ry) July 20, 2020