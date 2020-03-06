‘Get him home’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Andy Reid’s message

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Andy Reid’s message regarding Stuart Pearce’s brief return to the club.

The former England international, who won two major honours during his time as a player at City Ground, helped out Reid and Chris Cohen during the Under-23s’ training session yesterday.

Although Pearce was unable to lead the club to success when he returned to Forest as a manager in 2014, he is still revered by their supporters.

Reid meanwhile was appointed as the Reds’ academy technical coach in January following a spell in charge of Republic of Ireland’s Under-18 side.

During his playing career, the 37-year-old made 263 appearances for the club in all competitions in which he scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists for his team-mates.

After the club’s official Twitter account revealed that Pearce had made a brief return to the club, Reid posted: “Fantastic to have Stuart in with us today, he’s an inspiration to us and for our young players to learn from him is special for them!”

Upon seeing this message, many Forest fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Get him home ❤️ — Alison Lineker (@AlieNFFClineker) March 5, 2020

Sign him up only looks 22 — david funnell (@davvor79) March 5, 2020

🤩🤩 Legend 🤩🤩 — 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jay #Leave (@Jay_NFFC21) March 5, 2020

Shows how our club still lives in the hearts of our ex-players — Chris Snow (@chrissnow2) March 5, 2020

Forest Fam 👊🏻 — shane (@fonforest) March 5, 2020

Legend. Favourite Tricky ever. 💪 — Nicola Burton (@NicnooBurton) March 5, 2020

I’d hope you’re an inspiration to them too Reidy. Best Forest player of recent generations and I hope every single one of your lads knows it 🙌🏻 — Mikey (@msmcglau) March 5, 2020

Love this guy! — Kev Baz Wat (@WatBaz) March 6, 2020

@NFFC Fantastic that @TheStuartPearce still has passion for the club at which he served. ALWAYS will be a Forest Legend. Would be great to see him Fri, walk to the Trent End and raise his fists to set the tone — 🔴⚪️⚽️Mike Patch🔴⚪️🌳 (@MPatchitt) March 6, 2020

Certainly an inspiration sign him up Reidy — Martin Chappell (@martin280876) March 5, 2020