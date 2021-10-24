Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Get him gone’, ‘Big changes needed’ – These Preston North End fans point the finger at one man following Blackpool result

Published

17 mins ago

on

Blackpool and Preston North End met for the first time in a league fixture yesterday in well over 11 years – but only one team turned up at Bloomfield Road.

Despite being backed by over 2,000 vociferous away fans, the Lilywhites under-performed in the West Lancashire derby and were behind at the break thanks to a stroke of fortune with Keshi Anderson’s effort hitting his standing leg before rolling into the back of Daniel Iversen’s goal.

Ben Whiteman wasted a glorious opportunity following the interval to level the game and North End paid the price later on in the second half as Gary Madine doubled the Seasiders’ advantage.

To compound PNE’s misery, skipper Alan Browne was dismissed with just seconds of the match remaining after getting involved in an on-pitch melee, and the full time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from one half of the East Stand.

And it was clear from the chants of supporters that the one man they blamed for the defeat was head coach Frankie McAvoy, who is rapidly losing confidence from large sections of the fanbase.

North End fans reacting to the result on social media have been largely critical of the Scot – here’s what they have been saying.


