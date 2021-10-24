‘Get him gone’, ‘Big changes needed’ – These Preston North End fans point the finger at one man following Blackpool result

Blackpool and Preston North End met for the first time in a league fixture yesterday in well over 11 years – but only one team turned up at Bloomfield Road.

Despite being backed by over 2,000 vociferous away fans, the Lilywhites under-performed in the West Lancashire derby and were behind at the break thanks to a stroke of fortune with Keshi Anderson’s effort hitting his standing leg before rolling into the back of Daniel Iversen’s goal.

Ben Whiteman wasted a glorious opportunity following the interval to level the game and North End paid the price later on in the second half as Gary Madine doubled the Seasiders’ advantage.

To compound PNE’s misery, skipper Alan Browne was dismissed with just seconds of the match remaining after getting involved in an on-pitch melee, and the full time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from one half of the East Stand.

And it was clear from the chants of supporters that the one man they blamed for the defeat was head coach Frankie McAvoy, who is rapidly losing confidence from large sections of the fanbase.

North End fans reacting to the result on social media have been largely critical of the Scot – here’s what they have been saying.

Get him gone https://t.co/ALseBppvUT — Aaron Pursell (@pursell_aaron) October 23, 2021

Will be hard for Frankie to win the fans back over after this #pnefc https://t.co/oHU7ri8LHn — cameron (@CameronML21) October 23, 2021

He has to go. Sorry he has no idea. https://t.co/J9XGlNC5xF — Imogen Crabtree (@ImogenCrabtree2) October 23, 2021

Everything about that game was pathetic. The ref, Frankie’s tactics (or lack of them) and Frankies subs, get him gone now — /- (@PR4PNE) October 23, 2021

Frankie time to go frankie frankie time to go — 10 step_YT (@10step_PNEFCfan) October 23, 2021

Frankie out. Big changes needed. Clear to see. — simo7pne (@simo7pne) October 23, 2021

Frankie has got to go end of. Losing to them is the last straw. — Geoff Thurman (@therealgeofft) October 23, 2021

McAvoy out — Alex Wignall (@AlexWignall217) October 23, 2021