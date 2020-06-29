Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get him back’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player return

9 mins ago

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has hinted at a potential recall for Cardiff City loanee Albert Adomah.

The 32-year-old’s loan deal in South Wales is set to expire at the end of the month, with Lamouchi hinting that he could play a part for Forest in the final seven games of their season.

Adomah joined Forest on a free transfer in the summer, following his release by Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract at Villa Park.

The winger has since made only five starting appearances in the Championship for Forest under Lamouchi, scoring three goals across 27 appearances in all competitions before leaving to join Cardiff on loan in January.

Since then, Neil Harris’ side have broken into the play-off places and have climbed to sixth in the Championship table, with Adomah playing a key role in the Bluebirds’ climb up the table.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield on Sunday, though, Lamouchi, via Nottinghamshire Live, has hinted that Adomah could be recalled by Forest.

He said: “The situation is clear. Albert is a Nottingham Forest player. It was a loan and the club has the right to call back the players if they want. I am not understanding the problem.”

Plenty of Forest fans have reacted to Lamouchi’s comments, speaking about the potential return of Adomah after spending the second-half of the season away on loan.

Here is what they had to say…


