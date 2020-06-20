‘Get him back now,’ ‘Who needs Werner?’ – Some Liverpool fans prompted to respond to Swansea City striker’s performance

Fans of Premier League side Liverpool have been prompted to respond to Swansea City’s twitter account which shared the news of Rhian Brewster’s impressive brace against Middlesbrough.

The return to Championship action got underway on Saturday with the Swans travelling to the Riverside stadium and it proved to be a superb first half for the visitors.

Swansea, who approached the game involved in a battle for a play-off place with a whole host of Championship sides, started the game in superb style, taking the lead when Brewster finished well from Andre Ayew’s assist just before the 20 minute mark.

The on-loan Liverpool striker would ensure Swansea’s impressive start continued as he then made it 2-0 just three minutes later with an impressive volley.

With Boro firmly on the back foot, the visitors continued to cause problems for Jonathan Woodgate’s defence and it soon became 3-0 when Ayew got himself on the scoresheet, scoring from the penalty spot just a minute after the half hour mark.

Brewster, who arrived in January at the Liberty stadium, has now netted an impressive six goals in 12 games for the Welsh side.

His superb start to the Championship restart earned Swansea three points over Boro as the game finished 3-0, prompting Liverpool fans to call for boss Jurgen Klopp to bring back the striker.

Give him back now — . (@LFCOxlade) June 20, 2020

Thanks very much we’ll take him back at liverpool — Nickcooper-stream-KSI-DISSIMULATION (@nickcooperlfc) June 20, 2020

Who needs Werner — Thomas Suarez (@tasuarez36) June 20, 2020

Ok bring him back now — Kene 🌍 (@Its_Kene) June 20, 2020

Wowwwww this lads 💥💥

Get another one please. — Kopites Enthusiasm (@kopitesenth) June 20, 2020

Well done you beauty — Julian 👑 (@01mJulian) June 20, 2020