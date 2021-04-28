‘Get him back’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer links with former player emerge

A transfer reunion could take place at the City Ground this summer with Nottingham Forest being linked with the signing of Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson.

Paterson is no stranger to the City Ground having made 69 appearances for the Reds between 2013 and 2016, after arriving from Walsall.

The winger scored 14 goals and registered 15 assists for the Reds, and he’s now at Bristol City with his future looking uncertain.

Paterson is sidelined for the remainder of the season through injury, and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

According to Football Insider, Forest, Stoke, Millwall and Birmingham are eyeing up a move for the 29-year-old, who has scored three goals in 20 league games this term.

Forest have struggled for goals in the final third this season, and having a creative player who can unlock defences could be key next season.

Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman will all return to their parent clubs in the summer, and Paterson could be a replacement.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Paterson potentially returning to the City Ground in the summer…

Please no — Newthorpe Walker (@NG16walker) April 28, 2021

Would be happy if we got @jamiepaterson12 back and hopefully it’s unfinished business for him with us — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) April 28, 2021

I was unhappy to lose our Pato when #nffc sold him in the first damn place! Good player. — Peter Williams (@actualApophis) April 28, 2021

Been there, done that. No tar xo https://t.co/f6ahPCHYyY — DANIELLE 🌸 (@danielle_07x) April 28, 2021

Get him back, one of the best players we’ve had when he was on form https://t.co/oMAVo7wrBQ — Morty (@mortlock43) April 28, 2021

I’d take him as a rotation option but nothing more than that. #nffc https://t.co/z8Bby765Pa — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) April 28, 2021

The ex-player obsession is back again baby 😎 #NFFC https://t.co/ZvrwP1gzPu — Sam Evans ☆☆ (@samevansnffc) April 28, 2021

I’m flabbergasted I’m seeing #nffc fans wanting this.

What’s the obsession with wanting average ex players back https://t.co/9yJuxV9DTR — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) April 28, 2021