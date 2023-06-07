It has now been over a week since Sheffield Wednesday confirmed their spot back in the Championship with a 1-0 League One play-off final victory over their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

And the Owls are wasting no time in trying to make their moves to strengthen their squad ahead of next season - recently they have been linked with Lincoln City defender Regan Poole, and now they are one of a number of clubs keen on Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene.

That is according to BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton, who claims that all of League One's promoted clubs - Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Wednesday - are interested in the 26-year-old, as well as overseas outfits, whilst The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has confirmed Darren Moore's side want the Republic of Ireland international.

Who is Chiedozie Ogbene?

Ogbene is naturally a winger but has played in a number of positions for Rotherham since his arrival in 2019, including primarily as a wing-back under Paul Warne in the 2021-22 League One season.

With a desire to play a more attacking role though in 2022-23, Ogbene started the season as a central striker but when Warne's replacement Matt Taylor arrived at the club, he eventually transitioned into a formation which saw the Irishman take his place back as a winger.

Despite bids from Swansea and Millwall in January, Ogbene remained at Rotherham for the entire campaign and helped them to stay in the Championship by scoring nine goals - his previous clubs include Exeter City and Brentford.

What is Chiedozie Ogbene's situation with Rotherham United?

The Millers triggered a clause in Ogbene's contract last summer to extend his stay by another year, but it did seem after January bids were turned down for his services that he was likely to depart the New York Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

Ogbene seemed to become more open to remaining at United towards the end of the campaign and talks have been happening in regard to his future, with one report claiming that a deal is on the table which if signed would make him Rotherham's highest ever paid player.

The clock is ticking on the expiry of his current contract though at the club, with plenty of clubs in the running for his signature.

Having raided Rotherham last summer for Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, Wednesday could be about to do the same again with Ogbene and their supporters have been reacting to news of the club's interest, who are pretty much in unanimous agreement that a deal should be done to get the attacker to Hillsborough.

