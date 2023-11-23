Highlights Despite Birmingham City's strong start under new ownership, the decision to replace head coach John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has not had the desired effect, as the team has only picked up one point in the five matches since the change.

The performance of the team has not improved under Rooney's leadership, leading to criticism from some fans, particularly after a 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Steve Bruce, a former player and manager at Birmingham City, believes Rooney needs time to implement his style and should be backed in the transfer market. However, Bruce doesn't see promotion as a realistic goal for the team this season after their recent form.

The mood around Birmingham City in early October after back-to-back wins, which put them sixth in the Championship table, was pretty strong and expectations were high under the new ownership of Tom Wagner.

In football though, it only takes one thing to upset the apple cart, and that is exactly what happened when head coach John Eustace was sacked in early October.

Citing the fact that his vision for the club and style of play did not align with that of the board, Eustace was let go of despite the club's strong position in the standings, and in came Wayne Rooney, who is a big name in the world of football but his appointment was met with dumbfoundedness in sections.

Wayne Rooney's time at Birmingham City so far - how has it gone so wrong?

It's not often that a manager gets replaced on the back of two wins in a row, but that is what happened when Rooney replaced Eustace in October.

That change has not had the desired effect, as in the five Championship matches that have followed, just one point has been picked up - and that singular point came from a 2-0 winning position against Ipswich Town as well.

The performance improved somewhat against Sunderland before the international break once again kicked in, but Rooney and co were on the receiving end of another defeat when it was all said and done.

Some boo-boys have been out in force since Rooney's second match in charge, which was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City, and things haven't really gotten any better since.

Rooney however needs time to get his messages and style across, and one man who agrees with that sentiment is someone who was very well-liked on the pitch and in the dugout at St. Andrew's, and that is Steve Bruce.

Does Steve Bruce think Birmingham City can be promoted this season?

Bruce believes that Rooney needs to be afforded time from both the ownership and the fanbase at Birmingham to get his style across and to be backed in the transfer market as well, as this currently is not the 38-year-old's squad.

However, Bruce cannot see promotion on the horizon for City after their recent run of form, admitting that it may come a year too soon for Rooney and his players.

"We spoke about the time given to modern managers earlier and how the transfer windows work," Bruce said.

"Wayne has to put his stamp on it - he's already changed their playing philosophy and that's his prerogative.

"The most important thing a manager needs is time. Let him implement what he's doing.

"He hasn't had the best start, but he's proven what he can do at Derby. He plays a certain way, and that takes getting used to.

"Let's get behind him and wish him the best of luck.

"I think it's a season too soon for Birmingham, but you never know what's going to happen.

"They were right up there a few weeks ago. I think anybody's capable, there are still a lot of teams with a chance."