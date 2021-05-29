Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Get as much as we can’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as multi-million pound bid arrives

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have received a bid of £12.9million from Galatasaray for midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, according to Sky Sports.

Coulibaly, who joined the Blades from Norwegian side Sarpsborg for around £2m in September, was immediately sent out on loan to Belgian side Beerschot for three years.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a positive first season in Belgium, scoring five goals in 22 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Beerschot this term.

But the Mali Under-20 international is beginning to attract interest heading into the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray have bid around £12.9million for Coulibaly, however this is claimed to fall short of the club’s valuation.

The Blades, in fact, rejected a £10million bid from AC Milan for the 20-year-old earlier this year, and are likely to hold out for more money.

United fans are yet to see Coulibaly play for their club yet, but the fact they are holding out for more than £12million speaks volumes of how highly rated he is by the Yorkshire club.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to the news regarding Coulibaly, and what they have made of Galatasaray’s bid for the midfielder…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

