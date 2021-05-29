‘Get as much as we can’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as multi-million pound bid arrives

Sheffield United have received a bid of £12.9million from Galatasaray for midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, according to Sky Sports.

Coulibaly, who joined the Blades from Norwegian side Sarpsborg for around £2m in September, was immediately sent out on loan to Belgian side Beerschot for three years.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a positive first season in Belgium, scoring five goals in 22 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Beerschot this term.

But the Mali Under-20 international is beginning to attract interest heading into the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray have bid around £12.9million for Coulibaly, however this is claimed to fall short of the club’s valuation.

The Blades, in fact, rejected a £10million bid from AC Milan for the 20-year-old earlier this year, and are likely to hold out for more money.

United fans are yet to see Coulibaly play for their club yet, but the fact they are holding out for more than £12million speaks volumes of how highly rated he is by the Yorkshire club.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to the news regarding Coulibaly, and what they have made of Galatasaray’s bid for the midfielder…

Unbelievable scouting — 🗻 (@SufcRegan) May 29, 2021

Although I’d rather keep and take a look at him If he’s a few years off getting a work permit and gets a bit of funds in I’d take it — James Fletcher (@Jamesfletcher82) May 29, 2021

Hopefully will be with us next season — Alex Kerry (@alexmkerry) May 29, 2021

Surely he is coming back this summer. Gets linked with all sorts of clubs, must be half decent at least — Jon Davies (@1JonDavies1988) May 29, 2021

Looks like our best midfielder doesn’t even play for us yet — a_awdhali (@Adam70433875) May 29, 2021

Can we at least have the pleasure of watching him play for a season before we sell him. — Michael Hallihane (@michael_hal) May 29, 2021

Wouldn’t be too sure they’ve got the cash and it’s a healthy profit. A shame his work permit situation stops us from likely ever seeing him. — John G (@GriftersUnited) May 29, 2021

If he's that good we need him at the lane. — Bob (@BungalowBlade) May 29, 2021

Plenty of cash for Slav to spend this summer. ⚔️👍🏻 — Jack ⚔️🇷🇸 (@JEDilson_10) May 29, 2021

We'll never see him at the Lane let's be honest. Get as much as we can for the lad plus a big sell on clause to get some money in and ease any pressure there may be to sell Berge 🤷🏻‍♂️ ⚔️ #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/3pa2CBpKeQ — Steven (@Stevwrig) May 29, 2021