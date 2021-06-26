‘Get all this done’, ‘Speak up and be honest’ – These Swansea City fans react to significant managerial update

Steve Cooper is emerging as the leading contender to take the Crystal Palace job after the Premier League side suffered another managerial setback.

The Eagles had hoped to secure a deal for Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month before a deal fell through late on, whilst the same thing remarkably happened with Lucien Favre in recent days.

With Palace returning to pre-season in the coming days, they will be desperate to finalise a deal for Roy Hodgson’s permanent successor and Football Insider have claimed that Cooper is the one they now want.

The former England youth boss has been considered for the role previously, and the update states that he could now secure the role.

Given all the speculation, it’s fair to say that the Swansea fans just want an answer, to ensure the uncertainty surrounding the club doesn’t drag on for any longer.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

I take it that he’s going then https://t.co/mj3SGm0psc — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) June 26, 2021

imagine going from cooper to nuno to favre to cooper tho hahaha https://t.co/39ywrjFwYB — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jackwilliams14_) June 26, 2021

please hurry up and get all this done🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/7Wwhk504a9 — Vickers🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Lukevickerrs) June 26, 2021

Can we hurry up and get Chris wilder https://t.co/dcptVLWsBM — Marley (@SCFCMarley_) June 26, 2021

As much as I want Cooper I’d prefer if he left now or commit his future ASAP as it’s dragging on too much. @SwansOfficial need to speak up and be honest with us fans too https://t.co/DM2LJv5xMh — Kieran Craig (@KieranCraig2016) June 26, 2021

I really hope that we have another manager in place ready as this has been dragged out so long. I hope we don't just go handing it to a former player like Tate if Cooper leaves. 🙄 — Paul Morgan (@swanzyjack) June 26, 2021