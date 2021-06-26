Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get all this done’, ‘Speak up and be honest’ – These Swansea City fans react to significant managerial update

Steve Cooper is emerging as the leading contender to take the Crystal Palace job after the Premier League side suffered another managerial setback.

The Eagles had hoped to secure a deal for Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month before a deal fell through late on, whilst the same thing remarkably happened with Lucien Favre in recent days.

With Palace returning to pre-season in the coming days, they will be desperate to finalise a deal for Roy Hodgson’s permanent successor and Football Insider have claimed that Cooper is the one they now want.

The former England youth boss has been considered for the role previously, and the update states that he could now secure the role.

Given all the speculation, it’s fair to say that the Swansea fans just want an answer, to ensure the uncertainty surrounding the club doesn’t drag on for any longer.

