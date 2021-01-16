Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

'Get a statue built' – These Sunderland fans enthuse as criticised player excels v AFC Wimbledon

Published

3 mins ago

on

Charlie Wyke was the hero for Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime as the Black Cats beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Plough Lane to earn a big three points.

Lee Johnson’s men had drawn their last three league games in League One, a familiar feeling for a side that has simply lacked a cutting edge for too long in the third tier.

However, they got back to winning ways in south west London on Saturday afternoon with Wyke getting three goals across the two halves to send them to three points.

A striker that has been heavily criticised at times during his spell at the Stadium of Light, fans may hope he can get on a run but, that said, some are still not massively convinced by him.

Even so, this was an afternoon for him to enjoy and earn some praise so let’s take a look at what has been said about his performance for the Black Cats against the Dons:


