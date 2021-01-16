‘Get a statue built’ – These Sunderland fans enthuse as criticised player excels v AFC Wimbledon

Charlie Wyke was the hero for Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime as the Black Cats beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Plough Lane to earn a big three points.

Lee Johnson’s men had drawn their last three league games in League One, a familiar feeling for a side that has simply lacked a cutting edge for too long in the third tier.

However, they got back to winning ways in south west London on Saturday afternoon with Wyke getting three goals across the two halves to send them to three points.

A striker that has been heavily criticised at times during his spell at the Stadium of Light, fans may hope he can get on a run but, that said, some are still not massively convinced by him.

Even so, this was an afternoon for him to enjoy and earn some praise so let’s take a look at what has been said about his performance for the Black Cats against the Dons:

AHAHAHAHHAHAHAH GERRIN LADS ABSOLUTELY BUZZIN — Joe Marshy🐊 (@Marshy_SAFC) January 16, 2021

All 3 finishes have been excellent, back heel , volley , then a dink. Different side when young diamond has gone on! — John Graham 💙 (@johngraham790) January 16, 2021

Get a statue built — Charlie Wyke FC (@CarysEnglish) January 16, 2021

Give this boy a knighthood — 🎶Liam🎶 (@DiamondSAFC) January 16, 2021

Give him the key to the planet! — antony✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) January 16, 2021

Don't you love the people question Wykes selection. Well done Chas — Graeme (@GR4EME1) January 16, 2021

Gerrin, Wyke for England — George Ollier (@SAFCGeorge6) January 16, 2021

Look what happens if you make runs in behind — mark bussey (@markbussey14) January 16, 2021

It’s Charlie Wyke’s world and we’re all living in it! — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) January 16, 2021