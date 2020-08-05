Gerrard reacts as Stoke, QPR, and Middlesbrough eye Rangers transfer

Steven Gerrard has discussed the future of Jordan Jones and has said that the winger might still have a future at Ibrox as several Championship sides lurk, as per the Scottish Sun.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Queens Park Rangers have all been linked with a move for the winger in recent times with him left out of the squad that beat Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the new Scottish season last time out.

However, despite that, Gerrard has suggested that the winger is not definitely out of his plans and still has the chance to fight for a spot in the squad.

He said:

“I am looking to strengthen in the forward area, but in terms of Jordan he has come back, trained hard and been focused.

“I don’t know where that noise has come from, but it certainly hasn’t come from our side.

“Jordan just needs to keep his head down and keep on working hard. What will be, will be.”

The Verdict

Jones is a good player and his form at Kilmarnock earned him a big move to Rangers.

Things perhaps haven’t gone completely to plan since his arrival at Ibrox but Gerrard isn’t writing him off yet.

Even so, this set of comments will unlikely put off those sides that are apparently looking at him.

They’ll feel, despite what the manager has said, that Jones being out of the squad represents a chance to get him into their respective clubs and it remains to be seen who does what next in this particular scenario.