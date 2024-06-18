Highlights Huddersfield's downfall from the Premier League was due to poor transfers and lack of goals.

In six seasons, Huddersfield Town have paid the price for disastrous decision-making, poor transfer policy and hard luck as the side have slipped from the Premier League down into League One.

So, while last term’s crop of players, management staff and higher-ups must shoulder the bulk of the blame for the Terriers' recent relegation, the writing had been on the wall for a while.

When Huddersfield defied the odds to resist the Premier League drop in 2018, David Wagner should have been backed to the hilt in the transfer market.

Yet Wagner’s war chest never materialised and while the club brought in Terrence Kongolo and Adama Diakahby from Monaco for a combined £30 million, the investment failed to fill emerging holes in the squad.

Huddersfield’s goalscoring woes had been foreshadowed during the team’s 2017-18 survival season. During that campaign, the Yorkshire side relied heavily on their resolute defence and only scored 28 goals en route to a 16th-place finish.

Understandably, Wagner looked to bolster his attacking ranks to take the pressure off his backline. Unfortunately, he would fail to strike a deal for a star striker and the side would continue to struggle in front of goal.

Huddersfield endured a desperate 2019-20 season that would culminate in relegation from the top flight. The team finished rock-bottom of the Premier League with 16 points and only scored 22 goals across their 38 games.

Before the campaign started, the side had been linked with a move for imposing striker Nichlas Fullkrug. The trajectories mapped out by Huddersfield and their former target could scarcely be more different.

When Borussia Dortmund’s top marksman smashed home Germany’s fourth in their 5-1 defeat of Scotland on the opening night of Euro 2024 with a strike that nearly broke the net, Huddersfield fans were forced to remember their club’s unsuccessful pursuit of a striker that has proven his quality at the highest level.

Niclas Fullkrug's 2023-24 Season Stats Appearances (Starts) 31 (29) Goals 12 Assists 8 Big Chances Created 7 Red Cards 0 As per Sofascore

Huddersfield should have sealed Fullkrug's signing

As Huddersfield looked to consolidate their position as a Premier League side in the summer of 2018, the Terriers were one of numerous top-flight teams linked with a move for Fullkrug.

The powerful striker had enjoyed a prolific season leading the line for Hannover 96 and, with his physical profile set to suit the Premier League, he would have made a shrewd addition by Wagner.

Although Hannover were negotiating their player’s sale from a position of advantage: the 25-year-old had no release clause and was tied down to a lengthy contract by the Bundesliga side, Huddersfield chose to spend their money elsewhere.

With the benefit of hindsight, the Terriers’ decision to buy Diakhaby, a winger with a sub-par scoring record in Ligue 1, was symptomatic of a club lacking direction. Wagner failed to bring in a source of goals and paid the price.

Had the Terriers favoured a move for Fullkrug that summer, they would have introduced a clinical finisher off the back of his best goalscoring season to date.

His 16-goal haul in the Bundesliga should have convinced Huddersfield of his ability. The club’s decision to ignore their glaring centre-forward issue proved fatal.

Fullkrug has excelled on the European stage

Fullkrug’s failed Premier League move was a sliding doors moment in his career. The striker continued to ply his trade in the Bundesliga with Hannover before moving to Werder Bremen.

In Bremen, Fullkrug began to live up to his star potential. The imposing attacker played an instrumental role in the club's successful Bundesliga 2 promotion effort during the 2021-22 campaign. He followed his 19-goal season in the second tier by netting 16 on his return to the top flight.

This scoring form earned him a move to Dortmund where, under Edin Terzic, he has become the club’s first-choice striker. By starring for the side in their run to the Champions League final, Fullkrug earned his spot in Germany’s European Championship squad.

Although he was not included in the starting side on opening night, after his classy 27-minute cameo in Munich, Fullkrug is certain to feature regularly throughout the tournament.

If the striker is to win the Euros, he will add further insult to injury for Huddersfield. The Fullkrug-Huddersfield story is a classic case of what could have been, and he will have no regrets about staying at Hannover now he has broken onto the European stage.