German outfit step up their transfer pursuit of Burnley forward Wout Weghorst

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up their transfer pursuit of Burnley forward Wout Weghorst by submitting an offer for him, according to Sky Sport Germany.

It is understood that Weghorst is one of a number of forwards that the current Europa League champions are interested in signing.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Lucas Alario is also believed to be on the German side’s radar as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A report from Bild (as cited by journalist Ronan Murphy) last week initially revealed that the Burnley man was being monitored by Eintracht.

Whereas the nature of Eintracht’s offer has yet to be revealed, Weghorst could be open to the possibility of a reunion with his former manager Oliver Glasner at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The forward worked alongside Glasner during his time at Vfl Wolfsburg.

Signed as a replacement for Chris Wood on transfer deadline day in January, Weghorst would have been hoping to fire Burnley to safety in the Premier League.

However, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions at this level despite making 20 appearances in the top-flight.

Relegated on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, Burnley will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship later this year under the guidance of their new manager Vincent Kompany.

The Verdict

Having recently admitted that he is actively seeking a move away from Burnley, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Weghorst joins Eintracht this summer.

For the Clarets’ sake, they will be keen to recuperate as much money as possible for the Netherlands international after signing him for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m.

After failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the top-flight for Burnley, Weghorst will fancy his chances of getting back to his best in the Bundesliga as he has scored 59 goals at this level during his career.

Before sanctioning a departure for Weghorst, the Clarets ought to consider lining up a list of replacements.

Given that Burnley only managed to score 34 goals in the top-flight last season, it could be argued that they need to sign several strikers in order to overcome this particular issue in the Championship.