The Select Car Leasing Stadium has been the latest venue of ownership sagas that have plagued the EFL for a while now.

Reading's owner, Dai Yongge, has faced lots of protests this season. The club have been hit with three separate points deductions this season, taking a total of six points from their overall tally for the 2023/24 League One campaign, for breaches of various financial regulations.

Over the past three seasons, the Royals have had 18 points taken from them. It's only because of Ruben Selles, and his players, that the club aren't sinking down the football pyramid.

League One table (As is stands 22nd March) Team P GD Points 18 Reading FC 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -19 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21* Cheltenham Town 37 -20 35 * relegation spot

Stories of staff having to wear coats in their offices because the club couldn't afford heating, and players having microwave meals and not being allowed to stay over at hotels before games, in an attempt to cut costs, as per The Athletic, have made the situation appear even more stark.

In mid-January, the EFL told Yongge to either fund the club properly, or to sell his majority shareholding to someone that could.

There have been lots of groups and individuals who have been linked with taking over the ownership of Reading, including former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, and Generva Associates, who are now believed to be back in the hunt after their £40 million deal for the club in November collapsed, as per iNews.

One of the more recent bids came from German investor Daniel Loitz. iNews believe that his offer, which was made in January, was in the region of £28 million, but they had also been told that he hadn't been able to provide proof of funds to the EFL.

Loitz already has strong ties to the sport, with investments in a number of women's teams, and an investment in a franchise league in Canada. The Telegraph have also said that he is in advanced talks to buy rugby union club London Irish, in a move that would see the club play their home games at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, as per iNews. Sky Sports understands that he is still in talks for both of these proposed moves.

The German has now spoken out about his attempts to buy the third tier EFL team.

Daniel Loitz on Reading takeover bid

Speaking to iNews, Loitz refuted the claims that he had failed the proof of funds checks and took aim at Yongge. "This is the wildest thing," said the investor. "I already went through a process of proof of funds with verification from banks and provided all the documents in January. I have signatures by account managers, signatures from JP Morgan, Revolut Business – the money is available.

"When you want to be approved by the EFL need to prove purchase price and prove you have two years of funding and a purchase plan and I already went through that – we have the accounts statements, plus account confirmation, plus audit confirmation, plus signature of the account manager.

"Mr Dai is the owner, he can decide if he wants to sell or not but he is making a mockery of this whole situation – he’s torturing the fans, the public and making a mockery of the EFL and other people who want to invest in football.

"This is a myth. I don’t need to explain the history of Mr Dai. The history of Mr Dai is very clear and on record. This is not a gentleman’s behaviour."

Reading fans should be furious with sale situation

We have to take Loitz at his word that he has the funds available to purchase the club and run it properly. If that is the case, then Reading fans will rightfully be questioning the EFL about how Yongge was able to purchase the club in 2017.

There was a lot of buzz around the club at the time. With a play-off final on the horizon and a new set of owners, not many people would have been able to predict their decline. But there were signs that could, and should have been spotted by the EFL.

He and his family had owned clubs in Belgium and China that ended up with fiscal problems, and now don't exist anymore. Reading are quite a long way down that path, and that same fate now seems eerily close as the deducted points start to mount up.

His attempt to sell the club's training facilities to Wycombe Wanderers was brazen, to say the least. As the club seemingly sinks itself with financial issues, this appeared to be one of the most indiscrete attempts to asset-strip in the history of poor ownership in the EFL.

There's so much that could have been done to prevent this situation, and now a potential resolution to it is being stifled by the EFL because of apparent concerns over Loitz's ability to fund the club. Talk about irony.