Lukas Nmecha has revealed that he wants to work with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany again in the future after a previous spell under his guidance at Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old forward came through the ranks at Manchester City as a kid, so Kompany will have been well aware of Nmecha as his playing career came to an end. And, he was clearly impressed with what he saw, as he signed the player on loan whilst in charge of Anderlecht for the 2020/21 campaign.

That turned out to be a good move for all parties, as Nmecha impressed in Belgium, scoring 18 goals in 37 games under the rookie coach. It seems he also made a lasting impression on Nmecha, as the attacker, who has won seven caps for Germany in the past two years, told Le Soir that he wants to reunite with Kompany again in the future.

Currently at Wolfsburg, where he has scored 12 times over the past 18 months in the Bundesliga, that could prompt speculation that Nmecha could move to the Clarets this summer.

After a remarkable season, Kompany’s Burnley side are cruising towards the Championship title, so attention will quickly turn to the way they plan to strengthen the squad ahead of their Premier League return.

However, you would imagine that it will take a decent fee to bring Nmecha to Turf Moor, as Wolfsburg paid around £11m to sign the player in 2021. Kompany did strengthen his attacking options during the January transfer window, as Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster arrived to help the promotion push.

The verdict

This is nice for Kompany to hear, and you can understand why Nmecha rates the Burnley boss highly. Firstly, as a former City player, he will have learnt a lot from watching Kompany train in his playing days, and have seen what he was like around the club.

Then, the style of play at Anderlecht clearly suited Nmecha, as he averaged nearly one in two in Belgium, which was an impressive return considering his age then. That obviously got him the move to Wolfsburg, where he has done quite well since.

These comments indicate Nmecha would be interested in a move to Burnley in the summer should the opportunity arise, and it will be intriguing to see if anything happens on that front over the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.