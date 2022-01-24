German giants join Liverpool, Leeds and West Ham in transfer race for Fulham starlet

German duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are the latest two teams to enter the transfer hunt for Fulham hot-shot Fabio Carvalho, according to Portuguese reporter Bruno Andrade.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Cottagers this season in his first full campaign in senior football, despite emerging onto the scene at the back end of last season after scoring against Southampton in the Premier League.

Carvalho’s current tally stands at eight goals in 17 Championship appearances from an attacking midfield position and his contract situation at the league leaders has had several outfits circling.

The big 2022 Fulham quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Kenny Tete joined from which club? Ajax PSV Lyon Lille

Liverpool are thought to be long-term admirers of the teenager but per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are not set to make an offer this month for Carvalho, who is out of contract in the summer and has turned down new offers from his current club.

West Ham and Leeds United are two other clubs, per the Daily Mail, who could be ready to make an immediate move for the youngster, but both Dortmund and Leverkusen being overseas clubs can approach Carvalho’s representatives with a pre-contract agreement which would begin in July this year.

The Verdict

Even though Fulham will not want to get rid of their star youngster before the end of the transfer window, it could be their last chance to potentially create an auction.

They will probably lose him regardless but if it’s in the summer it will be for less than what they could get this month, whether that is via compensation or by a tribunal.

Should Fulham turn down the advances of some big clubs this month though, they risk unsettling the teenager for the rest of the season and that could hamper them on the pitch creatively.

No club should sell unless the price is right for them and it’s hard to put a true value on Carvalho because of his talent and current contract situation combined, but it would be a shock if his head wasn’t turned by all the current interest.