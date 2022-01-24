German clubs join Nottingham Forest in transfer chase for Derby County player

It looks like Derby County may struggle to keep Festy Ebosele at the club beyond this month, with The Athletic reporting that several Bundesliga sides are now keen to do business for the player.

The 19-year-old has become one of the biggest talents at Pride Park, after bursting onto the scene at the club this season. Before this campaign began, the youngster had managed only three appearances for the Rams with no starts but has now become an important member of the first-team.

With 18 appearances and two goal contributions this campaign, he has been one of the best young talents in the entire division and he’s managed to catch the eye of some potential suitors along the way, with a number of teams now eager to sign him.

Whilst there is interest from England – Nottingham Forest have already tried and failed with a £500,000 bid which was snubbed as reported by Mail on Sunday (via Nottinghamshire Live) – it now looks like several Bundesliga sides could be set to try and tempt the player into a move over to Germany.

The Bundesliga has recently taken an interest in signing young and talented players from both the Premier League and EFL and Ebosele could be the latest to be taken over to Germany and developed into a brilliant player.

The 19-year-old has already shown he is well capable of cutting it at second tier level despite his age – hence the wealth of interest in his services. If he makes the step up to the Bundesliga though, then it could show that Ebosele is the real deal – and Derby may not be able to stand in his way if Germany comes calling for the player.

The Verdict

Festy Ebosele is a really exciting talent and in different circumstances, Derby would no doubt have fought tooth and nail to keep him at Pride Park.

As things stand though, it doesn’t look like he’ll be kept on by the Rams, especially if a Bundesliga side make a substantial offer for the player.

His contract is running out and he can leave for a free in the summer anyway and with Wayne Rooney in no real position to offer him similar terms to any other interested party, it could be in their best interests to cash in now.

There is certainly the chance to, with all of this interest in the player likely to mean he fetches a decent sized fee if he is sold. Ebosele himself could certainly cut it at a higher level based on what we have seen so far, with the 19-year-old unfazed by regular Championship action despite his age.

If the Bundesliga comes calling, then it is a fantastic opportunity for the youngster and one that both his club and the player himself may not be able to turn down. If he can do the business in Germany too, then he will prove what a real talent he is.