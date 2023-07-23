Leeds United centre-back Max Wober is the subject of interest from German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Yesterday, Daniel Farke had suggested that Wober was left out of the friendly defeat to AS Monaco because he could potentially leave the club.

It appears Wober will be on the move, as journalist Phil Hay shared an update after speaking to the Leeds manager following the 2-0 pre-season defeat against the Ligue 1 outfit: “Max Wober's absence from the squad today described as a "transfer situation" by Farke - didn't go into details but gave the impression that we could see developments with him shortly.”

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January for a fee of around £10 million from RB Salzburg, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the West Yorkshire side in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with any credit after generally impressing during his 16 appearances.

Therefore, there was a hope that the 25-year-old, who has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, would be a key figure in the Championship, with as Farke’s men looking to bounce back at the first attempt.

There had been talk earlier in the summer that the former Sevilla man was ready to play a key role for the two-time Championship winning manager this season, as Leeds Live revealed:

“The Austrian was commanding and as impressive as he could be in a defence which was badly malfunctioning around him last term.

"Wober is understood to have made it clear he wants to play on in the second tier and assuming unforeseen interest does not materialise, he will be a strong candidate for starting regularly in the Championship.”

What is the latest regarding Max Wober's Leeds future?

German outlet Kicker are reporting that Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach have identified Leeds' Wober as a potential replacement for Nico Elvedi, who has 12 months remaining on his deal.

Many of Leeds' players have loan clauses in their contracts, which were activated upon relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites have seen Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente, and Marc Roca depart due to clauses in their deals.

Kicker are reporting that the 16 times capped Austrian international can leave the club due to an exit clause in his contract because of their relegation, and it has been described as an "interesting proposition" from Gladbach’s point of view.

But a move for Wober reportedly depends on the future of Elvedi.

Wolves are in active talks to sign Elvedi, who is unwilling to sign an extension beyond 2024 meaning that the Bundesliga outfit would be open to selling the Swiss defender this summer.

It is possible that Wober doesn't move to the German side, as Mönchengladbach have also identified Gent’s Jordan Torunarigha as a potential replacement for Elvedi, too.

How big of a blow would Wober's departure be for Leeds?

It's certainly not a disaster for Leeds, as they have Pascal Struijk and captain Liam Cooper as left centre-back options, as well as youngster Leo Hjelde.

Whilst Wober may be a better player in the eyes of many in the fanbase, the reality is that Cooper and Struijk are more than good enough for the Championship.

Struijk in particular was impressive against Monaco and you can’t imagine that Farke would have any problem with him or his club captain playing most weeks.

Wober would most likely have played at the heart of Leeds' defence, although he can operate at left-back, too.

The Austrian impressed last season, but Leeds are very well stocked.

The downside is that he is another who is reportedly able to leave on loan, meaning the Whites won't receive a significant fee to put to good use to other areas of their squad.