Everton's Mason Holgate is currently on loan with Southampton in the Championship, but could be set for a move to the Bundesliga, with VfB Stuttgart approaching the Toffees for the defender.

That's according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who says Sheffield United also remain interested in the 27-year-old. He had a proposed transfer to the Blades fall through earlier this month, amid a disappointing loan spell with Southampton so far.

The defender joined the Saints on loan in the summer from the Toffees, but struggled to nail down a place in the side under manager Russell Martin. Despite his ability to play at right-back, centre-back, and potentially as a midfielder as well, he has found time on the pitch limited at St Mary's.

Despite Holgate's lack of appearances, the Saints are impressing this season in the Championship. They currently sit third in the table, and are still on the longest unbeaten run in the club's history.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 31st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 29 36 69 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

Holgate has seen his game time limited due to the good form of Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who have become a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence.

Ryan Manning and Kyle Walker-Peters have largely been operating at full-back, which has meant Holgate has been on the bench for much of the campaign, registering just seven appearances in all competitions this season, including six starts.

Sheffield United's interest in Mason Holgate

Despite his lack of game time at St Mary's this season, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has reportedly earmarked Holgate as an addition he thinks could help save them from relegation this season.

A report from Nick Mashiter on X revealed that Everton's demand for a loan fee was the stumbling block between getting the deal done for Holgate. The defender had travelled to Bramall Lane to complete a medical in view of the move, which was cancelled at the last minute due to the Toffees' insistence.

Given that a number of clubs were interested in signing him recently, the Southampton loanee could depart the club before the deadline despite that move for the defender recently falling through, according to The Telegraph.

His last Championship appearance came in early November against West Brom, having been sat on the bench in 11 of the club's last 12 games, highlighting the need for regular game time elsewhere.

Bundesliga side Stuttgart join the race for Mason Holgate

Now, Football Insider are reporting of further interest, with VfB Stuttgart in the race ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

Pete O'Rourke said: "Everton have been approached by German side VfB Stuttgart over a move for Mason Holgate.

"The Bundesliga side have enquired about taking the 27-year-old defender on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

"Stuttgart currently sit third in the Bundesliga and are firmly in the race for Champions League qualification."

The impact on Southampton

Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, and Jack Stephens are the only out-and-out central defenders at the club, but Martin's side have largely been fine with those three for much of the season so far.

Of course, it is useful to have depth, but Shea Charles has also played plenty of his youth career as a centre-back, despite playing as a more defensive-minded midfielder for much of the current campaign.

They have added Joe Rothwell into midfield, which could also free up Charles to operate with more versatility than in the first half of the season.

It would also help Southampton trim the wage bill by losing a player who has barely contributed meaningfully, and could open up other possibilities for them on deadline day, should they sanction the recall from Everton to join Stuttgart.