Gerhard Struber sends strong message to key Barnsley figures after poor start

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has demanded backing from the board after Barnsley’s poor start to the season.

A 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough yesterday means the Tykes are without a win in four this season, having picked up just a single point in the league.

As well as that, the opening weeks have been overshadowed by talk that Struber could depart the club, with MLS outfit New York Red Bulls looking to make the Austrian their new boss.

However, Struber remains at Oakwell for now but he made it clear when speaking to the BBC that he wants help from those above him to help the club progress.

“For me, it’s not the goal to always play in the relegation zone. I have other ambitions and aims and I cannot feel that the owners have the same ambitions and goals like me. My future is open and we will see.

“Every year, every season, this is a big, big fight with a big, big energy until the last game to stay in the league – and, one more time, it is a big question to the owners, is this the goal? For me, no.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that there’s nothing wrong with showing ambition and Struber is right to want to aim high with Barnsley.

But, his conduct hasn’t been great in recent weeks and some fans are understandably annoyed with the way the talk with New York Red Bulls has dragged on.

Either way, it’s clear all is not well at Oakwell right now and the two parties need to have productive talks because something needs to be done.

