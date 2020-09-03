Gerhard Struber reacts when asked about Barnsley’s transfer interest in 24-year-old

Barnsley have reportedly been interested in signing Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to Doncaster Free Press.

Whiteman has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One side, as they finished ninth in the third-tier last term under the management of Darren Moore.

The midfielder has been with the club since 2018, after arriving from Mansfield Town, and it’s safe to say that he’s made a positive impact for Donny.

A move to Barnsley could be tempting for Whiteman as well, with the Tykes retaining their status as a Championship club for another season.

Speaking in a recent interview, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber labelled Whiteman as an ‘interesting player’, before remaining quiet on whether they could reach an agreement to land his signature in the near future.

“Ben is a very interesting player. He shows he can play in a good style in League One. He is an interesting player, we will see what the next days bring.”

Barnsley are set to take on Nottingham Forest in the first round of the EFL Cup at Oakwell, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Struber’s side.

That takes place before their season opener in the Championship against Luton Town on Saturday 12th September, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides.

The Verdict:

I think they’re edging closer to a deal being completed here.

Whiteman has really impressed me with Doncaster Rovers this season, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that other clubs are interested in landing his signature.

Barnsley need additional depth in midfield, so it’s a move that would make sense for all parties involved.

But the Tykes will know that they have to match Doncaster’s valuation of their captain, as they won’t want to sell him for a smaller fee.