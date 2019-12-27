Gerhard Struber opens up on Barnsley’s survival hopes after West Brom draw

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber says his side are not a relegation standard team, following their 1-1 draw with league leaders West Brom on Boxing Day.

The Baggies had taken an early at Oakwell after Filip Krovinovic pounced on an error from Tykes goalkeeper Sami Radlinger, but Struber’s side would snatch a hard-earned point thanks to summer signing Aapo Halme’s last minute strike to make it four games unbeaten for Barnsley and keep them within a point of safety.

Speaking after the game, Struber certainly seemed to be confident about his side’s prospects for the second half of the season, as he told the Barnsley Chronicle: “I 100 per cent believe this is a team that will move up the table.

“There is a long way to go, it’s not easy. We need top preparation and top focus. We’re on the limit. When we’re not on the limit, we lose. Every game we must go with every player on the limit.

“When we create this I’m very hopeful. Barnsley is not like a relegation team. We have much to do in the next time. We have a situation for hard work. We have the right quality, the right character.

It seems that change could involve bringing in yet more new signings in the January transfer window, as the Austrian added: “In the next transfer window, we need a little more experience, this is no surprise. The spirit is very good and I hope for the next games also for a performance like this. I think the points are coming.”

Reflecting on his side’s performance against the league leaders, which saw them take a point off West Brom for the second time this season following a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns in November, Struber continued: “I think West Brom was expected to be a difficult opponent, the leader in the league and after this game, I’m very proud of my team.

“I think we were the better team, with more chances, the right mentality, the right character and the right matchplan. I’m very happy with the performance, with the attitude after the lead from the opponent.”

Next up for Barnsley is a trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea on Sunday afternoon, before the Tykes go to Pride Park to face Derby on the 2nd January.

The Verdict

I do think Struber has a point here.

The type of results that Barnsley have been picking up recently certainly suggest they can take points off any side in this division, and that will be crucial for them if they are to survive in the Championship this season.

Indeed, with that result continuing the Tykes’ impressive recent run, and showing that they are always capable of claiming a result even so late in games, you feel they may now be brimming with confidence heading into the second half of the campaign.