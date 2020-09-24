Gerhard Struber lined up for role away from Barnsley

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is on the radar of New York Red Bulls, who have lined him up as a potential option to take over as the club’s manager.

That’s according to reliable journalist Pete O’Rourke, who confirms that Struber is a candidate for the top job at New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls are lining up a shock move to make Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber their new manager. #barnsleyfc #nyrbfc #newyorkredbulls #redbulls — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 24, 2020

Chris Armas recently departed his role as the MLS side’s manager, with Bradley Carnell currently in interim charge of the club as they search for a new boss.

Struber is seemingly a candidate for the MLS side, with the Austrian’s credentials growing in the Championship with Barnsley.

The 43-year-old arrived in England midway through last season, before guiding Barnsley to an unthinkable survival on the final day of the Championship.

A final day win over Brentford, combined with results elsewhere and Wigan Athletic’s 12-point deduction, secured the Tykes’ Championship status for the 2020/21 campaign.

It hasn’t been an easy start for Struber or the Tykes this season, though.

Two fixtures in and Barnsley are without a point. They lost to Luton Town on the opening day of the season and then backed that up with another defeat, this time against Reading. The Royals beat Barnsley 2-0 on Saturday.

The Verdict

Struber’s fine work at Oakwell clearly isn’t going unnoticed, even over in the MLS.

It’d be some blow for Barnsley if they lost Struber, but he doesn’t seem like the type of guy that would turn his back on his Barnsley project at this stage.

He’s already achieved so much at Oakwell and he’s going to want to help the Tykes establish themselves in the second-tier, as appealing as a move to New York would be.

