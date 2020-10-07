Gerard Deulofeu sends message to Watford fans after departure

Gerard Deulofeu admitted that he hopes Watford return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as he paid tribute to supporters in a message on Instagram following his deadline-day departure.

The 26-year-old winger spent two seasons at Vicarage Road, but moved to Serie A side Udinese on Monday following Watford’s relegation.

Deulofeu was reportedly linked with Fiorentina, but eventually settled on moving to Udinese, who finished 13th in the Italian topflight last season.

Despite failing to stop Watford from dropping back into the second-tier, the Spaniard was an excellent servant in his two seasons in Hertfordshire, scoring 17 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions.

However, Watford fans might not have seen the last of Deulofeu as he still has three-years left on his current deal and could yet return if promotion back to the Premier League is achieved this season.

Deulofeu was a popular figure with the Vicarage Road faithful and thanked them on Instagram story for their support over the previous two seasons.

He said: “Hi Watford fans. I just wanted to thank you for the support you have given me in my time at the club so far. I wish you all the best for the season & am sure the squad will give everything to return to the Premier League straight away. All the best for now. GD7.”